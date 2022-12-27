Original Title: Rebar Options and Silver Options Listed on Shanghai Futures Exchange

China News Service, Shanghai, December 26th (Gao Zhimiao) On the 26th, rebar options and silver options were listed for trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai Futures Exchange). With the listing of rebar and silver options, the number of varieties listed on the SHFE has reached 28, including 8 option varieties.

On the first day of listing, 224 contracts in 4 series of rebar options were listed, and 136 contracts in 3 series of silver options were listed. The full-day trading volume of rebar options was 26,872 lots, with a turnover of 21.771 million yuan (RMB, the same below); the full-day trading volume of silver options was 3,796 lots, with a turnover of 5.6626 million yuan.

It is understood that rebar and silver are important varieties in the steel industry and non-ferrous industry. The iron and steel industry represented by rebar is an important basic industry of the national economy; silver has both commodity and financial attributes, and is an important raw material for the new energy industry represented by photovoltaic power generation and high-end manufacturing.

Previously, rebar futures and silver futures were listed in 2009 and 2012 respectively. The two varieties have the characteristics of large market size, good contract liquidity and reasonable investor structure. They have become important risk management tools for China‘s steel industry and non-ferrous industry. .

According to the introduction of the SHFE, in recent years, while strengthening the “main business” of futures, the SHFE has gradually established a combination of off-market and futures-spot integration for physical enterprises in the field of steel and non-ferrous products through the two-pronged approach of option product research and development and off-exchange platform construction. resource allocation system. The listing of rebar and silver options can cooperate with rebar and silver futures to further improve the risk avoidance system of the domestic steel industry and nonferrous metal industry, and improve the efficiency and precision of Chinese enterprises in risk management.

The relevant person in charge of the SHFE stated that 2023 is the beginning of a new round of strategic planning for the SHFE. The SHFE will continue to focus on serving the real economy, increase efforts to enrich the existing product system, and continuously improve the futures market. Linkage energy levels, and strive to create a pool of risk management tools that are directly accessible to the entity and easy to use.