Recall Alert: Honda Recalling Nearly 250,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Bearing Issue

Honda Recalling Nearly 250,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Issue

Detroit — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential issue with the engine bearings that could result in engines stalling and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans, as well as some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Additionally, certain 2015 through 2020 Acura TLX automobiles and some 2016 through 2020 Acura MDX SUVs are also included in the recall.

According to documents released by Honda on Friday, the issue stems from a manufacturing error that could cause engine connecting rod bearings to wear and bind, potentially leading to engine damage and malfunction. This, in turn, could result in stalling while the vehicle is in motion, posing a risk of fire, accident, or injury.

Honda has reported 1,450 warranty claims related to this problem, but as of now, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the issue.

As part of the recall, Honda dealers will inspect and repair or replace engines if necessary. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail, with the recall process set to begin on January 2nd.

Honda has advised affected vehicle owners to take prompt action upon receiving the notification to ensure the safety of their vehicles and mitigate the risk of any potential accidents or injuries.

