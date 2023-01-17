Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian insurance broker Ital Brokers, specialized in the management of large risks marineindustrial and large corporate, completed a 20 million euro recapitalization operation, 15 of which as an increase and 5 through other instruments (2 million of mezzanine debt and 3 of senior), aimed at consolidating and growing the company.

With the increase in the shareholding of the Genoese company, which has a ranking among the top 10 operators in the sector, a number of Italian entrepreneurs who operate in the sectors of basic industry, energy, shipping and logistics enter.

Other members enter

The shareholding of the Duferco group therefore increases in the new shareholding structure (which rises from the previous 6% to 42%) and other shareholders enter, in particular the Ferriera Valsabbia group (with 12%), the shipping company Sider Navi (25 %), Società Italiana Partecipazioni (owned by some Brescian families, with 6.2%) and IL Investimenti (6.2%), Giulio Schenone’s holding company. The remainder remains in the hands of the old partners, diluted.

«Thanks to these new partners – says Franco Lazzarini, founder of Ital Brokers – the company will remain an Italian company in the hands of Italian entrepreneurs and will continue to play an important role in a market now dominated by foreign multinationals, providing insurance and risk management solutions innovative to its customers.

The role of Duferco

For his part, Antonio Gozzi, president of Duferco Italia Holding, underlines: «We are historical partners of Ital Brokers. When Lazzarini proposed the idea of ​​corporate strengthening, we immediately liked it and we wanted to involve other high-standing partners from industry, energy, shipping and finance. Ital Brokers is one of the last leading and independent realities of Italian insurance brokerage, in a market dominated by subjects under foreign control».