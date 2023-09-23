Receive a debt collection letter: This is how much you really have to pay

If you receive a payment request from a debt collection agency, you should take a close look, according to the consumer advice center. picture alliance / CHROMORANGE | Michael Bihlmayer

According to the consumer advice center, if you receive a payment request from a debt collection agency, you should check whether the claim is legitimate.

Even if the claim is justified, you should take a closer look at the costs. Because according to consumer advocates, they are not always appropriate.

We asked an expert what tricks debt collection companies use and what else you should consider if you receive a reminder.

Bought on account and forgetting to pay – in times of online shopping this can happen quickly. A reminder is overlooked in the spammed email inbox and a debt collection agency immediately contacts you.

Things like “Your creditor has instructed us to collect the outstanding debt against you” are included in such a notice. And: “Please remember that the assessment of your creditworthiness can worsen if you do not pay an undisputed debt.”

Those affected often feel fear. They pay the total claims immediately because they fear further consequences. But you don’t need to be afraid of debt collection letters, writes the Hamburg consumer advice center on its website. The threats in the letters are simply intended to “intimidate” you.

According to consumer advice centers, debt collection companies have a turnover of 5.8 billion euros per year

Debt collection is a profitable industry. According to an information sheet from the consumer advice center, around 5.8 billion euros are spent annually by debt collection companies. No wonder: some companies are cashing in handsomely. In addition to the main claim, i.e. the amount actually owed, they demand additional costs.

The costs that supposedly arise from late payment are often overestimated, writes the consumer advice center. But what should you do if you receive a reminder? And how much do you really have to pay? We asked the Schleswig-Holstein consumer advice center.

“The debt collection company is not allowed to demand fantasy sums”

The bad news: If you haven’t paid an invoice, the creditor can hire a debt collection company without further reminders, says Michael Herte, head of the market, legal and financial services department at the Schleswig-Holstein consumer advice center. Additional fees will then apply.

“However, the debt collection company is not allowed to demand fantasy sums,” continues Herte. For a long time, debt collection companies billed like lawyers. “The legal basis for this was often questioned by consumer advocates.” A new debt collection law reform came into force in 2021.

In particular, the handling of small claims and the corresponding fees were stipulated. Since October 2021, a special fee of 30 euros has now applied to undisputed claims up to 50 euros, which is usually calculated at a rate of 0.9. This means that in this case you will have to pay a maximum of 27 euros in collection costs. However, there is also a flat rate fee.

“There are many tricks in the debt collection sector that are used to put consumers under pressure”

Since the new reform it has also been clear: If the debtor pays immediately, the additional amount is reduced to a business fee of 0.5 according to the so-called remuneration list for lawyers.

This is also stated in the dunning notice from a debt collection company available to Business Insider. However, the reduced amount is lower down and, unlike the “total outstanding amount”, is not printed in blue.

“In the debt collection sector, there are many tricks with which consumers are put under pressure, and this is usually a gray area,” says Herte from the Schleswig-Holstein consumer advice center. Most consumer problems arise because of individual agreements that are difficult to understand and sometimes hidden.

Be careful with installment payment offers from debt collection companies

“There is freedom of contract, so debt collection companies are basically free to decide what else they regulate in their payment requests,” says the expert. It is often not obvious at first glance that an offer, for example for payment in installments, is actually a new contract.

If you use the installment payment offered, you, according to Herte, recognize the claim and commit yourself to something in return for this payment assistance. You can no longer object afterwards, because by accepting the contract you acknowledge your guilt.

“You have to read the letters carefully and see what the ‘price’ of a payment relief or a discount for quick payment actually is,” says Herte. The reminder available to Business Insider also states at the bottom that an agreement fee will be charged if an installment payment agreement is concluded. This would increase the amount again by a factor of 0.7.

You should check whether the claim is justified

If you receive a debt collection letter, you should check carefully whether it is from a reputable debt collection company, advises Herte. The debt collection letter must clearly state which company issued the order. There is one on the consumer advice center website AI-supported debt collection checkwhich can help determine whether the debt collection letter is genuine.

“Consumers should also check whether the claim is legitimate,” the expert continues. To do this, it is advisable to check whether a contract has actually been concluded with the company mentioned and whether the service has been fulfilled by them.

“If that is the case and you have not paid, the claim may be justified,” says Herte. If anything is unclear, a consumer advice center can help. In Schleswig-Holstein, advice for low-income households is free.

If you disagree incorrectly, it will be more expensive

He advises not to categorically contradict demands, says Herte. “Instead, it is advisable to say: ‘I am willing to pay if you explain to me exactly what service I should pay for and how the amount is made up’.”

According to the consumer advocate, you should definitely make sure that you do not dispute the claim if it is justified. If you object even though there is a legitimate claim, the debt collection company may charge higher fees. In this case, it can bill like a lawyer with a factor of 1.3 – and then it becomes even more expensive.

