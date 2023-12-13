Recent Mega Millions Drawing Results and Ticket Costs

Mega Millions Drawing Reaches $20 Million

The Mega Millions drawing held in the United States on Tuesday night had an accumulated pot of $20 million, with a cash prize of $9.5 million. The winning numbers for the drawing were 8, 23, 44, 45, and 53, with the Mega Ball being 3 and the Megaplier multiplier set at 4X. No winners have been registered yet for this drawing, and the next drawing is scheduled for Friday.

The cost of each Mega Millions line is $2.00 USD, and players must select six numbers from two different groups. Five numbers ranging from 1 to 70 are drawn with white balls, while one number from 1 to 25 is drawn as the golden Mega Ball. Players also have the option to choose the Easy Pick/Quick Pick.

There are currently nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot to a refund of the purchased ticket. Players can also choose the Megaplier option, which increases the ticket cost to $3.00 USD. This option allows players to choose a ball that, if awarded, multiplies their prize by the number of times it appears on the ball, up to a maximum of 10 times. Different game modes are also available at an additional cost.

Tickets purchased online are priced higher than those bought at establishments, but they allow players to participate from any country.

Share this: Facebook

X

