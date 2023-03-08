Home Business Recently, Codonopsis ginseng production area in Dingxi, Gansu has a large volume of shipments but a small transaction volume|Shanghai News_Sina Finance_Sina.com
March 08

Recently, Dingxi production area in Gansu has a large volume of shipments of Codonopsis ginseng, but the transaction volume is small. The main reason is that the price of Codonopsis ginseng is soaring all the way. They are all purchased on demand, and you can buy as much as you need. I personally think that the current price of Codonopsis ginseng should be at the highest peak. The price of current pharmaceutical products is 85 yuan/kg; medium strips are 90-110 yuan/kg, large strips are 110-115 yuan/kg, and extra-large strips are more than 120 yuan/kg. Due to factors such as dry humidity, color, strip shape, and fine skin, The price is slightly different, the above information is for reference only. (The information is provided by Gou Kuanrong, Gansu Codonopsis Origin Information Station, New Journey Agricultural Professional Cooperative)

