Recession: Consumers’ mood to buy falls and slows down the economy

The mood among consumers in Germany is worse than ever. The consumer climate at GfK fell to an all-time low.

Consumer sentiment is deteriorating again. This was the result of the monthly survey by the Society for Consumer Research (GfK) on the consumer climate.

The consumer climate index unexpectedly fell to minus 25.4 points in June. This dampens hopes of a quick end to the recession, because economists are primarily counting on private consumption stimulating the economy again.

GfK named persistent inflation and the general uncertainty of many people, to which the planned heating law also contributes, as the cause of the bad buying mood.

New setback for the economy: consumer sentiment in Germany is deteriorating again. This was the result of the monthly survey by the Society for Consumer Research (GfK). The consumer climate calculated from this unexpectedly fell by 1.2 points to minus 25.4 points in June. Economists had expected a further improvement in the buying mood. The consumer climate had improved slightly eight times in a row since the autumn of 2022.

“The current development in consumer sentiment indicates that consumers are becoming increasingly insecure again,” said GfK expert Rolf Bürkl. “This is reflected, among other things, in the fact that the propensity to save is increasing again this month.”

“Continued high inflation rates of currently around six percent are nipping at the purchasing power of households and are preventing private consumption from making a positive contribution,” said Bürkl. The discussion about the heating law is also a shame because it slows down private investment elsewhere. However, inflation is going down. This could improve sentiment in the coming months.

Many economists also rely on this. They are pinning their hopes for an end to the current recession in Germany on private consumption, of all things. In the course of the year, real incomes are expected to rise again for the first time in over three years. This leaves employees with more purchasing power for their income.

Damper for hopes of an end to the recession

The GfK survey puts a damper on this hope. Because it shows that the concerns and uncertainty of many consumers are so great that they currently prefer to set aside additional income rather than spend it on consumption. “The decline in the consumer climate is caused by the renewed increase in the propensity to save by a good five points,” explained Bürkl.

A comparison also shows how bad the mood among consumers is: Before the corona pandemic, the consumer climate was relatively constant at around plus ten points.

According to GfK, most people are currently assuming that they will have to accept real income losses this year due to high inflation. In addition, there is pessimism about the economy. The strong interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) also contributed to this. Many people are afraid that the high interest rates will slow down the economy and that Germany will remain in recession for a long time.

For its study, GfK conducts interviews with around 2,000 consumers every month. From this, it creates indices for the consumer climate as a whole and for the components of income, purchases and the economy. You can find more information about the method here.

