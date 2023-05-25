Recession: definition, meaning, causes and consequences

Due to the energy shortage, the federal government is currently not going as far as it did during the oil crisis in 1973, when a Sunday driving ban was imposed. Nevertheless, Germany is currently also threatened with a recession. Picture Alliance

Germany is in one recession, i.e. during a downturn in the economy. But what exactly is a recession? What is the definition of a recession? What are the causes, consequences – and what recessions have there been in Germany so far.

Definition: what exactly is a recession?

The term recession denotes den Decline in economic output. It is measured with the Gross domestic product (GDP)the sum of all goods and services produced in a country.

The most common and popular definition of a recession is that a country is in a recession when gross domestic product has shrunk for two quarters in a row compared to the previous quarter. Economists then speak of a technical recession. It is given in Germany. GDP contracted by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023. The GDP is measured and published from Federal Statistical Office.

Another, more scientific definition relates economic output to the potential (or capacity) of an economy. The potential refers to the economic output that would be possible if all potential workers were fully employed and all production facilities were fully utilized. To put it simply, a recession occurs when the gap between actual GDP and potential increases.

What are the characteristics of a recession?

Recessions can have different effects – depending also on their causes (see below). However, a recession is usually accompanied by several of these characteristics:

The capacity utilization of the companies decreases

Inventory is increasing

The order backlog decreases

Companies hire fewer workers or lay off workers

Companies invest less

Employees as a whole have less income

Uncertainty grows, confidence sinks

Consumers consume less

The number of bankruptcies is increasing

Prices rise less or fall (deflation)

Interest rates tend to fall

The currency of the affected country tends to depreciate

This list already makes it clear that Germany is in a rather atypical recession. Because the prices are going up very quickly. The Inflation is high. The central banks are increasing Interest charges. Companies sometimes have a lot of uncompleted orders. Labor is scarce. That has to do with the causes of this recession.

What are the causes of a recession?

A recession can have many causes. They can be roughly divided into three groups:

1. Downturn after overheating: A recession is one of the four phases of a typical business cycle with upswing, overheating, downturn and depression. When overheating at the end of an upswing, companies build up too much capacity. If they are no longer sufficiently utilized, the downturn begins. An example of such a recession was the first downturn at the end of the post-World War II economic boom in 1966.

2. External shocks: Shocks refer to sudden events that can cause crises. Over the centuries, these have always been storms, failed harvests, epidemics or wars. And they still are. The corona pandemic and its restrictions have triggered deep but short slumps. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been followed by shocks from rising energy prices, food shortages and insecurity. Another important example of a shock recession was the first oil crisis in the early 1970s.

3. Structural distortions: Technological or political changes can trigger processes that make some countries or regions losers and others winners. An example of this is the first few years after German reunification, when the East German economy experienced a deep slump while at the same time the economy in the West was booming.



What are the consequences of a recession?

Every recession is accompanied by a loss of prosperity. The value of the goods and services produced decreases. As with all changes, some people, companies and industries will be more affected than others; most of all, of course, people who become unemployed or whose companies do not survive the crisis. This can trigger individual distress.

Overall, there is less money available in a recession. The distribution struggles increase. The consequences of individual misery, insecurity and struggles over distribution can lead to social and political tensions. Deep recessions are often associated with unrest.

Recessions also have positive effects. Companies that are less competitive exit the market, making way for new, more innovative, more productive companies in the next upswing. Recessions can help increase the potential of an economy and thus increase people’s prosperity.

What helps against a recession?

At the same time, politicians in a social market economy try to weaken and shorten recessions, if not to avoid them, and above all to mitigate the consequences for the people affected.

There are two main approaches to breaking the negative spiral of a recession: supporting demand and boosting supply.

The most famous representative of a demand-oriented economic policy is the British economist John Maynard Keynes. His theory says – simplified – that in a recession the state should support demand with additional spending, for example on infrastructure. The state should borrow for these investments (deficit spending). If the economy is up and running again, the state should reduce its debt. This school is mostly popular with more left-wing, social-democratic and trade union economists.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

A supply-side one Economic policy seeks to strengthen the ability of participants in economic life to invest and produce more on their own. Preferred means of doing this are tax cuts, the reduction of regulations and bureaucracy, or privatizations. Here the state tends to withdraw as an actor and empower the citizens. This approach is more popular with liberal economists and in the camp of employers and entrepreneurs.

When choosing the right policy mix, it is important to consider the causes of a recession.

Measures are also important in a recession. The short-time allowance has proven itself as a special German feature – an alliance of companies, employees and the state. Everyone is doing their part to ensure that companies do not lay off their employees. The companies pay more than it pays off for them in the short term. In return, they can fall back on their tried and tested strengths during the upswing. The employees keep their jobs. They accept losses for this. The state pays grants for this, but saves the higher costs of rising unemployment.

read too Overview: All forecasts for the economy and GDP in Germany at a glance

What recessions were there in Germany?

The best-known and most dramatic economic crises in Germany were the great inflation of 1922/23 and the depression in the early 1930s. The handling of this crisis in Germany in particular is considered a lesson in that a recession can turn into a dangerous depression if politicians only try to save against the crisis.

After the Second World War, the post-war upswing ended in the second half of 1966. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.2 percent in 1967. The number of unemployed rose from 160,000 to 460,000 in Germany.

The second economic cycle ended with the recession in 1974. It was essentially triggered by the extreme price increases in the oil-producing countries of OPEC. Between 1973 and 1975 the number of unemployed rose from 270,000 to over a million for the first time.

In 1981/82 another oil price crisis and another recession followed. The number of unemployed rose from 890,000 in 1980 and 1983 to 2.25 million.

The fourth economic cycle in Germany ended in recession in 1993. It was the first recession to date that had domestic causes: there had been exaggerations in the unification boom. In 1994, 3.7 million people were unemployed in reunified Germany.

A fifth cycle ended in 2000/2001 when the New Economy balase burst. The weak phase lasted until about 2004.

The relatively strong economic growth since 2005 heralded the beginning of the sixth cycle in Germany. However, this ended abruptly in the second half of 2008 due to the financial crisis in many industrialized countries. In 2009, the price-adjusted German gross domestic product fell by 5 percent. That was the largest decline in post-war history.

In the 2020 corona pandemic, GDP in Germany fell by 4.9 percent. Currently, 2.5 million people are still registered as unemployed in Germany.