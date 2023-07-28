Recession? Habeck gives the all-clear – but the economist disagrees

Robert Habeck said in the “Tagesthemen” that there was no reason for “German Angst”. picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published gloomy forecasts for Germany: The economy could shrink by 0.3 percentage points this year and slip into recession.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), however, sees no reason for “German Angst”. He said that in an interview in Thursday’s “Daily Issues”.

The IW economist Thomas Obst, on the other hand, is concerned about Germany’s economic development. The prospects for the second half of the year are gloomy.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published new forecasts with bleak prospects for Germany: According to this, the German economy could shrink by 0.3 percentage points this year and thus slide into a recession.

On Wednesday evening, Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) was asked about it in ARD’s “Tagesthemen” – he admitted that it was “of course not good”, but that there was still no reason for a “German Angst”.

Why are the numbers for Germany so negative compared to other western countries? The minister’s reply: Germany was much more severely affected by the energy crisis. Above all, the high energy prices would have weighed on the economy.

But what is the truth of Habeck’s statements – and is there really no reason to worry?

“Here, ‘German Angst’ is based on actual data. This is how the German economy slipped into a technical recession,” says Thomas Obst, economist at the employer-oriented Institute of the German Economy (IW) to Business Insider. “Even if the second quarter of 2023 could bring slightly positive growth, the prospects for the second half of 2023 are very bleak,” says Obst.

Data would already indicate a significant cooling. According to this, business expectations in particular, especially in German industry, have clouded over considerably. “Even weak foreign demand does not bode well,” says Obst. The great danger is that the pessimistic expectations will solidify and Germany will come to an economic standstill. Stagnation, the combination of high inflation and low economic growth, would have enormous consequences for the German economy.

“The economy hasn’t really gotten anywhere since the slump in 2020,” Obst continues, pointing out that the economy is picking up much more quickly in other countries. In 2022, real economic growth was 1.8 percent in Germany and 3.5 percent in the euro zone. Countries like Italy recorded growth of 3.8 percent in 2022, Spain even 5.5 percent and would therefore have better economic momentum than Germany.

Economist Thomas Obst. Institute of the German Economy

“The impression is growing that we have medium to long-term growth weaknesses due to a lack of investment activity, very high state consumption and a lack of tax incentives for companies and households,” says Obst. The consequences would already become apparent if there were weaknesses in private consumption, and there would also be weak investment activity in the construction sector due to the turnaround in interest rates and the lack of fiscal stimulus.

Unemployment could rise

Should the German economy shrink in 2023, that would be a wake-up call for the federal government. Possible consequences would affect the labor market. “Despite the shortage of skilled workers, there could be an economic increase in unemployment here,” says Obst.

It is true that Germany has been hit particularly hard by energy prices, but that is not the only reason, says the economist. “Basically, Mr. Habeck’s statements give the impression that these are mainly special effects. There are many home-grown problems that are increasingly weakening our location and our competitiveness.”

The deterioration in trading conditions has actually hit Germany in the past two years. There had been a significant outflow of domestically generated income. “However, that applies to Europe as a whole. Like Germany, most countries are dependent on energy imports.”

By the time war broke out, Germany had obtained more than half of its gas from Russia at low prices. However, Europe would have a similarly high share. “The difference is that our energy-intensive production is very large in European comparison.” Together they would account for almost 25 percent of GDP. Even with its high level of integration in international value chains, Germany was particularly affected by supply chain disruptions.

“The logic that other countries such as Spain or the USA are less affected by the high energy prices only applies to a limited extent.” Because the current high inflation in Germany (6.4 percent) is no longer driven by imported inflation. Should the feared wage-price spiral come about, Germany could lose even more of its competitiveness.

