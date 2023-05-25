Recession: Skeptical consumers bet on higher incomes

Consumers expect higher incomes, but are skeptical about the economy. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

The economic recovery from the aftermath of the Ukraine war has stalled. With the decline of gross domestic product Germany even slipped into recession in the first quarter. The consumer climate is also recovering only slowly. Consumers are more skeptical about the economy again. However, they expect rising incomes, which will support the willingness to consume. The Society for Consumer Research presented these results with their indices for May.

GfK also announced that consumer expectations for the economy have deteriorated again for the first time in months. As a result, the propensity to buy also declined. Overall, however, consumer sentiment improved slightly. That was because expectations about one’s own income rose for the eighth consecutive time.

For its study, GfK conducts interviews with around 2,000 consumers every month. From this, it creates indices for the consumer climate as a whole and for the components of income, purchases and the economy. You can find more information about the method here.

Die GfK forecast for the consumer climate for June minus 24.2 points and thus 1.6 points more than in May of this year. The value remains at a low level. This is shown by the comparison: Before the corona pandemic, the consumer climate was relatively constant at around plus 10 points.

“Consumer sentiment is not showing a clear upward trend at the moment. As a result, the increase in the consumer climate has slowed down again somewhat,” said GfK consumer expert Rolf Bürkl. “A lower propensity to save has prevented the stalled recovery in consumer confidence this month.”

On the other hand, they continued to unsettle rising prices the consumers. In addition, the government’s plans for the new heating law are of particular concern to property owners.

Consumer sentiment is still below the already low level of spring 2020, when the corona lockdown prevailed. The still very poor consumer climate indicates that private consumption will not make any significant contribution to overall economic development in Germany this year. The fact that inflation still exceeds the increase in wages and salaries also contributes to this.

Above all, the expectations of significantly higher, collectively agreed income increases are responsible for the more optimistic mood in terms of income. Many employees assumed that the rise in wages and salaries would at least partially compensate for the price increases. As a result, the loss of purchasing power would be less severe than originally feared.

With material from dpa.