After a 2021 with a marked rebound in GDP, post lockdown, and the return to economic normality, the estimates remain growth for 2022, but the three global locomotives, the United States, the European Union and China, have become engulfed and the specter of recession for 2023 is hovering over much of the world.

estimates In the graph presented above, the green bars still prevail and not only in the inflation rates at record levels. Growth and industrial production are expected to increase over the next few years in most of the world, with a few well-known exceptions: obviously Russia, but also Germany and the United States. The labor market for which, however, records an unemployment rate at its lowest.

The data from FactSet, which collects the estimates of various brokers, is updated downwards for 2023. Zero growth is forecast for Italy. The IMF instead sees a 2023 of recession for Italy and Germany, with a contraction of 0.2 and 0.3% respectively. Slowed growth for the Eurozone, but also for the United States and China. European PMI index The Purchasing Managers Index measures the activity level of purchasing managers in manufacturing and services

Let’s start with the Eurozone and its Purchasing Managers Index which captures the opinion of purchasing managers regarding the performance of the manufacturing and services sectors. A score above 50 indicates a perception of growth and vice versa. Since July, the values ​​have dropped below this threshold as not seen since the beginning of 2021, in the midst of the third wave of Coronavirus. Gas price You can select volumes or closing values

Gas prices have pushed up inflation forcing the world's major central banks into record hikes in interest rates. The European Central Bank has decided to hike by 75 basis points for the first time in its history. On the other side of the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve brought rates from 0 to 4% within a year. Increases that translate into a higher cost of money for loans and mortgages, thus discouraging purchases and investments. The tightening of monetary policy in the world

So let’s look at the United States, where the short-term rate hikes by the FED have led to an inversion of the yield curve. Generally, the longer the maturity of the government bond, the higher its yield. US government bonds and the recession Spread between US 10-year and 3-month bond yields from the 1960s to the present. The graph shows the periods of recession

Consequently, the curve that measures the difference between 10-year and 3-month bond yields generally has positive values. However, we see that since October 18, the curve has fallen into the negative quadrant (ie, investors are more pessimistic about the long-term outlook). In the past, periods with negative values ​​have almost always been followed by a recession. Stock market indices Performance of the main world stock exchanges

The more interest rates and the prospects of an economic slowdown rise, the more investors turn to bonds to the detriment of (more volatile) equities. You can see it in the graph above: the main stock market indices have been in a phase of decline since the beginning of the year. Taking the mid-October 2021 values ​​as 100, the S&P 500 (share basket formed by the 500 US companies with the largest capitalization) but also the STOXX EUROPE 600 (the European equivalent) are now at values ​​below 90. That is, they have lost more than 15% in the of just over a year. Stock exchanges, analysts' estimates

As for market prospects, in the graph above we see the revisions of analysts made in the last 75 days according to Factset. By selecting world markets, bearish estimates win. This is the case in Asia and the United States, while positive sentiment prevails for the moment in Europe, albeit declining. Severity of the “0 Covid” policy in China Values ​​from 0 to 100 (=maximum severity) depending on the anti-Covid restrictive measures in force

The Chinese Stock Exchange is not doing better, reflecting an economy grappling with multiple problems: from the crisis in the real estate sector to the continuous lockdowns, the result of the rigidity of the Chinese strategy against the Coronavirus (represented in the graph). Stringency Index values ​​close to 100 correspond to more restrictions on personal movements and forced closures. At the moment, Beijing is decidedly closer to this maximum threshold than the USA and Europe (Italy, for example, is steadily around a value of 20). The trend of this variable is therefore an indication of future Chinese and global growth. Level of pressure on the supply chain In the graph the Global supply chain pressure index

The consequences of the zero Covid policy go far beyond China’s borders. We saw this clearly last April. The lack of staff in the port of Shanghai (the largest maritime terminal in the world), caused by the repeated lockdowns in the city, created a traffic jam of nearly 500 container ships (5% of the world’s fleet) waiting to enter the port. On that occasion, the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, a measure of the level of pressure on global value chains, touched the value of 3.4: the second highest ever. Container prices The two indices are selectable Sources: Refinitiv Datastream

Now values ​​are falling, as are container prices, but it certainly cannot be said that global trade has returned to pre-pandemic normality, thus resulting in a further obstacle to global growth to monitor.

Thanks to these difficulties in global supply chains, the prices of the main raw materials remain high compared to last year (with the exception of coal), especially weighing on the budgets of low-income countries. To date, 55% of these economies are at high risk of default on their debt. Commodity prices The values ​​and two changes are indicated: from the beginning of the year and from the same period last year

Copper also remains at high prices, albeit down from the peaks of the first half of 2022. Despite this decline, Chilean monthly copper exports have fallen below $3.5 billion. From cars to high-tech cables, copper is a key element in many products and the Andean nation is the world’s largest producer. If demand for Chilean copper is weak, global economic growth is likely to be too. Copper exports from Chile Monthly value in billions of dollars

Sources: Refinitiv Datastream All these indicators show that the worst is yet to come for the world economy, as also highlighted by the International Monetary Fund, which entitled its latest economic outlook exactly like that.