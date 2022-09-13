Goldman Sachs is ready for layoffs. The queen of Wall Street banks, as reported by the New York Times, has decided that from next week there will be a downsizing of the workforce. The bank, as specified by internal sources, intends to return to implementing its traditional annual employment review based on the performance and needs of the institution suspended during the pandemic and which usually leads to a reduction in employment between ‘1 and 5% of the total. To weigh, among other things, the decision of the Federal Reserve to take massive action to curb the flare-ups of inflation.

When the Great Resignation process, or post-Covid-19 voluntary resignation, began in the United States, many wondered if it was a process that was destined to last. According to the Washington Post, a reversal of the trend was already seen in July. If it is true that many workers wanted to have more personal freedom, it is equally true that several people – with the relaxation of restrictions – have decided to return to their offices. But now it is the specter of the recession that is worrying. This factor is also joined by the new monetary policy regime decided by Jerome Powell’s Fed. After the huge hikes in interest rates in the spring and summer, the Pennsylvania Avenue institution is called upon to cool down the flare-up in consumer prices. The marginal rate is expected to be close to 4 per cent by the end of the year. A change of pace that is also having consequences on the credit institutions front. And it follows that rationalizations are coming.

In the case of David Solomon’s bank, there will be hundreds of layoffs. From next week. It is not the perfect storm, but we are close to a process of renewal of the corporate strengths that will be relevant to the future of the company. The bank’s accounts are also affected. Profits in the second quarter of the year dropped nearly 50% for Goldman from a year earlier, dropping just under $ 3 billion. Over the same period, the revenue of the investment bank division fell by 41%. After the record, there was a drop in the number of agreements signed (-73%), worth 1.2 billion dollars, compared to 2 billion a year earlier, according to data from the company Dealogic.

The green light is therefore given to a cycle of layoffs, called “Strategic Resource Assessment”, or SRA, on an annual basis based on employee performance, which had already existed in the past, but had been put on stand-by with the start of the pandemic. However, Goldman is not alone in having reactivated adaptive scaling programs. Last month it was Snap that announced the layoff of 20% of its employees. With falling demand, and the prospect of a slowdown in economic activity, not few US companies are thinking about how to improve profitability in such a complex and uncertain economic climate, also due to the negative externalities deriving from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In July Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said the bank sees a 50% chance of a recession in the next two years. An element that could worsen the bank’s internal climate. “We are pointing out that the possibility of a recession is higher now than it has been in some time, and everyone has to be a little cautious,” Solomon said in an interview with CNBC. Wall Street could enter a new era of tightening stock exchange strings, resulting in the slowdown of IPOs and SPACs. JP Morgan already began cutting its staff in June. Morgan Stanley cut investment bankers’ pay by 21% in July, while BlackRock has already slowed down hiring. Now it’s up to Goldman Sachs. And the crackdown, this is the fear, could continue. Crucial will be the last quarter of the year, with the arrival of year-end bonuses.