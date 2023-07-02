Recognition of PTSD as an occupational disease for paramedics

In a recent judgment, the Federal Social Court decided that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in paramedics can be recognized as a “like occupational disease”, even if it is not listed in the official list of occupational diseases.

This recent decision (file number B 2 U 11/20 R) concerns the case of a paramedic who witnessed a rampage, multiple suicides and other distressing events while on duty. Although he was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of these experiences, he was denied recognition of post-traumatic stress disorder as an occupational disease.

The lawsuit filed against this was successful: The Federal Social Court has now determined that PTSD can be recognized as an occupational disease in paramedics.

Paramedic sues for recognition of PTSD

The plaintiff, who was diagnosed with PTSD in 2016, attributed the condition to his experiences on the job. However, the trade association refused to recognize it as an occupational disease because PTSD was not included in the official list of occupational diseases and was also not recognized as a “like occupational disease”.

Decision of the Federal Social Court

The Federal Social Court has found in a judgment that has now been published, contrary to the lower courts, that PTSD in paramedics can be recognized as a “like occupational disease”.

Paramedics have been shown to be at increased risk of traumatic events during their work that, based on current science, can cause PTSD, the judges said. The recognition is based on internationally recognized diagnostic systems such as the DSM of the American Psychiatric Association and the guidelines of scientific specialist societies.

Further Findings and Referral

Whether the plaintiff actually has PTSD, which can be traced back to his work as a paramedic, has to be proven in another procedure. The case was therefore referred back to the competent regional social court, which must now carry out further investigations and make a final decision.

Source: Federal Social Court

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

