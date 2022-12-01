Giglio.com, a company active in the online sales sector for multi-brand luxury fashion on a global scale, recorded record numbers during the Black Friday week.

On 25 November, transactions exceeded one million euros for the first time in a single day (+32.5% compared to 2021), thus becoming the real new sales record for the Company. Giglio.com customers visited 1,000 products per minute and activated a new cart every two seconds, viewing 1.2 million product sheets.

No less important are the numbers for the entire week of Black Friday, which extends up to Cyber ​​Monday. In fact, the Company has tripled its orders compared to the same week of 2020. The brilliant winter promotional season, which began with an excellent Single’s Day in the Asian regions, has allowed the Company to confirm the growth trends of all the main KPIs compared to the same period of the last year: the repurchase rate of already loyal customers increases significantly, the share of which increases by 47%. The average cart increases by 22%, while the average spend per customer increases by 24%.