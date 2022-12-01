Home Business Record-breaking Black Friday for Giglio.com: one million euros in transactions in just one day
Business

Record-breaking Black Friday for Giglio.com: one million euros in transactions in just one day

by admin

Giglio.com, a company active in the online sales sector for multi-brand luxury fashion on a global scale, recorded record numbers during the Black Friday week.

On 25 November, transactions exceeded one million euros for the first time in a single day (+32.5% compared to 2021), thus becoming the real new sales record for the Company. Giglio.com customers visited 1,000 products per minute and activated a new cart every two seconds, viewing 1.2 million product sheets.

No less important are the numbers for the entire week of Black Friday, which extends up to Cyber ​​Monday. In fact, the Company has tripled its orders compared to the same week of 2020. The brilliant winter promotional season, which began with an excellent Single’s Day in the Asian regions, has allowed the Company to confirm the growth trends of all the main KPIs compared to the same period of the last year: the repurchase rate of already loyal customers increases significantly, the share of which increases by 47%. The average cart increases by 22%, while the average spend per customer increases by 24%.

See also  A great desire for travel and holidays but also the costs will be record-breaking

You may also like

Tesla, Morgan Stanley: the Twitter saga negatively impacted...

Be wary of limited gains in the euro!...

Brexit effect: Goldman Sachs moves part of swap...

Banco BPM Group, the CEO Turrina leaves the...

Powell gives Wall Street wings: “Fed ready to...

The RMB exchange rate against the US dollar...

Wartsila: agreement signed during the night, ships for...

If Bilibili’s stock price wants to rebound, it...

Twitter outside the European ETF on the Metaverse,...

NYMEX crude oil is still on the $81.29...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy