Record-breaking Power Demand Expected in Central US as Heat Wave Sweeps the Country

Power demand in Texas and other central U.S. states is expected to break records this week as a brutal heatwave sweeps across the region. The rise in economic activity and population growth, especially in Sun Belt states like Texas, has led to increased electricity use. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which oversees the power grid in parts of 15 states, experienced an all-time high on Monday, while other regions are also predicted to hit record demand levels.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), responsible for the grid serving over 26 million customers, assures that it has sufficient resources to meet the growing demand. However, weather forecasters from AccuWeather anticipate temperatures in Houston, Texas, to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher throughout most days in August. This is significantly above the normal high of 95 F for this time of year.

ERCOT expects demand to reach 86,120 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday, surpassing the grid’s current summer record of 85,435 MW set on August 10. Even during the weekend, when demand typically eases, ERCOT recorded an estimated usage of 85,116 MW on Sunday. Additionally, ERCOT has issued a weather alert from August 23-27 due to higher electricity demand and potential lower reserves.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and SPP, which operate the backbone networks in the U.S., are also anticipating record-breaking power demand. MISO projects peak usage to hit 127,459 MW on Wednesday and 129,923 MW on Thursday, surpassing their previous record of 127,100 MW set in July 2011.

Overall, the soaring power demand reflects the increasing energy needs in the U.S., with population growth and economic activity driving electricity consumption to record levels.