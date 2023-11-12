Record-Breaking Powerball Jackpot Up for Grabs in Monday’s Drawing

The Powerball prize for this coming Monday has increased after no one matched the winning numbers from last Saturday’s drawing. The jackpot amounts to $235 million for the upcoming draw. If someone were to win and choose the single payment option instead of annuities, they would take home $107.9 million. The jackpot comes after a person in California won the $1.73 billion jackpot in the Powerball lottery at the beginning of October, ending a long streak without a jackpot winner. The odds of matching the Powerball winning combination are one in 292.2 million, designed to generate big jackpots. In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The jackpot was the second-largest in the world in a lottery, only behind the $2.04 billion prize won by a Powerball winner in California last November. Economic analysts encourage the use of single payment to avoid the dip in value annuities can suffer due to inflation.

