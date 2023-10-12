Record-breaking September: Automobile Production and Sales in China Reach Historic High

China Sets Historic Record with Automobile Production and Sales in September

China‘s automobile production and sales reached a record high for the same period in history in September, according to data released by the China Automobile Association. From January to September 2023, automobile production and sales completed 21.075 million units and 21.069 million units respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 7.3% and 8.2% respectively. Domestic sales of automobiles were 17.68 million units, a year-on-year increase of 1.9%, while automobile exports reached 3.388 million units, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 60%.

Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, attributed the strong performance to the gradual emergence of the policy combination effect, as well as the continuous recovery and improvement in China‘s economic operation. He further explained that positive factors have accumulated and increased, leading to improvements in both production and demand. The market overall showed a trend of “not weak in the off-season, but even more prosperous in the peak season” in the third quarter. In September, automobile production and sales hit a record high for the same period in history, with new energy vehicles and automobile exports performing particularly well.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Chen Shihua believes that various policies aimed at promoting automobile consumption and stabilizing industry growth will continue to provide strong support for the automobile market in the fourth quarter. These policies, combined with the accumulated effects, are expected to help the automobile industry achieve stable growth throughout the year.

In September 2023, automobile production and sales in China experienced a significant month-on-month increase of 10.7%. Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed that automobile production and sales reached 2.85 million and 2.858 million vehicles respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 6.6% and 9.5%. This performance marks a new high for the same period in history. The strong performance of the “Golden Nine and Silver Ten” period, traditionally considered the peak season for car sales, is seen as a determining factor for the trend of the auto market throughout the year. The introduction of policies at the national and local levels to promote consumption, along with the launch of new corporate products and the rebound of the logistics industry, have contributed to the increased popularity of the automobile market.

New energy vehicles also experienced significant growth, with production and sales reaching 879,000 and 904,000 units respectively in September, representing year-on-year increases of 16.1% and 27.7%. These vehicles accounted for a market share of 31.6%. From January to September, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 6.313 million and 6.278 million units respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 33.7% and 37.5%. The market share for new energy vehicles reached 29.8%, and approximately one-third of all new cars sold in China are now new energy vehicles. The high-end segment of new energy passenger cars, particularly those above 300,000 yuan, experienced the largest sales growth. Xu Haidong, deputy chief engineer of the China Automobile Association, attributed this growth to the commendable performance of China‘s high-end new energy vehicle brands.

Automobile exports also saw significant growth, increasing by more than 60% year-on-year. From January to September, automobile exports totaled 3.388 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 60%. Traditional fuel vehicle exports reached 2.563 million units, a year-on-year increase of 48.3%, while new energy vehicle exports hit 825,000 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.1 times. Xu Haidong emphasized that while trade measures may aim to prevent or delay the impact of Chinese new energy vehicles on the European market, the rise of Chinese car companies lies in their product competitiveness. He believes that as long as international trade rules are followed, the export path of Chinese car companies will continue to move forward, despite any challenges posed by trade measures.