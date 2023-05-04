Home » Record-breaking Unicredit, profit of over 2 billion. Skyrocketing revenues in 2022 (+55.6%)
Unicredit, best quarter ever. And the group raises its estimates for 2023

Il Unicredit group closed the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 2.064 billion euros, beyond expectations. Among other data, net revenues grew by 56.5% to 5.8 billion euro, the Cet1 ratio was 16.05%, up by 0.1 points.

For Unicredit, underlines a note, it is the best first quarter ever. Net income is up 28% compared to the fourth quarter 2022, compared to €274 million in the first quarter 2022. Net interest income rises by 43.6% to €3.2 billion, operating expenses a -0.6% to 2.3 billion, the gross operating margin amounted to 3.603 billion (+34.8%).

Loan loss provisions amounted to 93 million euro, substantially decreasing compared to the 1.2 billion of the previous first quarter. In the balance sheet, average gross performing commercial loans rose by 0.2% to €408.3 billion, with gross impaired loans amounting to €12.6 billion (-29.2% over the year), while average commercial deposits amounted to 479.4 billion euros (+1.9%).

