The labor shortage in Germany has reached a new record. In the fourth quarter, companies were unable to fill 1.98 million vacancies. This was announced by the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research after the most recent job survey. The shortage of skilled workers means that economic output in Germany is lower than it could be and many services cannot be provided. It also increases the pressure on wages and salaries and thus on prices.

Compared to the third quarter, the number of vacancies rose by around 160,000 or eight percent. Compared to the previous year, companies in Germany were even unable to fill almost 300,000 or 17.5 percent more jobs.

The IAB not only counts the vacancies that are reported to the employment agencies. Rather, the researchers ask the companies directly how many positions they cannot fill. Many vacancies are no longer reported to the employment agencies because no suitable applications can be expected from them.

“With around two million vacancies, the need for personnel in Germany has reached a new all-time high. The vast majority of vacancies are to be filled immediately, said IAB researcher Alexander Kubis. “The operational competitive pressure for suitable personnel is often high.”

The most important reason for the bottleneck in the labor market is the aging of the population. Every year, many more people retire from work than young people start their careers. The shortage means that economic output in Germany is lower than it could be and that many services cannot be provided. There is a lack of staff in day-care centers and schools, in hospitals and care, on the railways and the post office, but also in almost all sectors of the economy.

The competition for workers also increases the pressure on wages and salaries and thus on inflation. Collective bargaining rounds are currently under way for around eleven million employees. The unions are demanding double-digit salary increases for them in some cases. They justify this primarily with the high inflation. The tense situation on the labor market strengthens their position in the labor disputes.

Of the approximately two million vacancies in the fourth quarter, 1.63 million had to be filled immediately and 353,000 at a later date. The survey was based on the responses from around 14,000 companies in Germany in the fourth quarter. Information on the survey method can be found here.