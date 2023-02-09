Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian fruit and vegetable exports exceed 10 billion euros, 8% more. An important milestone for our country, one of the most present at Fruitlogistica, the international fruit and vegetable fair which opens its doors on 8 February in Berlin. And Germany represents the first outlet market for our fruit and vegetable exports, recalls Coldiretti, with about a quarter of the total exported and with a 7% increase in purchases. The most growing, however, are the purchases of Great Britain and the United States, respectively the third and fifth market for Italy, which recorded an increase in the first case of 20%, in the second of 15%. The second reference market for Made in Italy producers remains France, where however there is a decrease of 2%; in fourth place is Austria, where sales grow by 8%.

Out of total exports, fresh vegetables are worth over 1.8 billion, which rise to 5.3 billion euros if we consider processed products, starting with tomato preserves, which alone account for almost half of the total: in 2022 , recalls Coldiretti, sauces and purées recorded a record increase of 27%. The export of fresh fruit is worth 3.8 billion, to which must be added the 1.2 billion of juices, jams and preserves.

The national fruit and vegetable sector, explains Coldiretti, guarantees 440,000 jobs in Italy, equal to 40% of the total in agriculture, with a turnover of 15 billion euros a year between fresh and processed, equal to 25% of total agricultural production .