Home Business Record fruit and vegetable exports, exceeding 10 billion
Business

Record fruit and vegetable exports, exceeding 10 billion

by admin
Record fruit and vegetable exports, exceeding 10 billion

Italian fruit and vegetable exports exceed 10 billion euros, 8% more. An important milestone for our country, one of the most present at Fruitlogistica, the international fruit and vegetable fair which opens its doors on 8 February in Berlin. And Germany represents the first outlet market for our fruit and vegetable exports, recalls Coldiretti, with about a quarter of the total exported and with a 7% increase in purchases. The most growing, however, are the purchases of Great Britain and the United States, respectively the third and fifth market for Italy, which recorded an increase in the first case of 20%, in the second of 15%. The second reference market for Made in Italy producers remains France, where however there is a decrease of 2%; in fourth place is Austria, where sales grow by 8%.

Out of total exports, fresh vegetables are worth over 1.8 billion, which rise to 5.3 billion euros if we consider processed products, starting with tomato preserves, which alone account for almost half of the total: in 2022 , recalls Coldiretti, sauces and purées recorded a record increase of 27%. The export of fresh fruit is worth 3.8 billion, to which must be added the 1.2 billion of juices, jams and preserves.

The national fruit and vegetable sector, explains Coldiretti, guarantees 440,000 jobs in Italy, equal to 40% of the total in agriculture, with a turnover of 15 billion euros a year between fresh and processed, equal to 25% of total agricultural production .

You may also like

Istat, retail sales are growing, but you spend...

The necessary compromise on migration in Europe

War, the GB-France-Germany summit with Zelensky. Italy was...

Knot (ECB): rate hikes from 50 bps until...

In Piazza Affari the Powell effect fades. Runs...

Lollobrigida, irony on the label: scribe that wine...

Google Follows Microsoft in New AI Search Feature...

Schillaci: “The allocation of the health fund for...

Biden challenges the Republicans: “I want to finish...

Do you have to wait in line to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy