Record heat and storms have always existed, enough with climate catastrophism

All anxious sufferers of climate catastrophism would do well to read Tagliereschi’s manuscript “Of Historical Memories and of the Annals of the land of Anghiari”

In the historical archive of the municipality of Anghiari (Arezzo), the original manuscript of the Anghiarese is preserved Lorenzo Taglieschi (1598 – 1654), author Of Historical Memories and of the Annals of the land of Anghiariwhere the memories are transmitted, from 1119 to 1609, of the unspeakable sufferings that afflicted our ancestors, when plagues and famines due to excesses of cold (these were the centuries of the “little glaciation”), but also of heat.

Times in which “the happiness of the wedding” was lost by having to give up the wine, frozen in the barrels, and toasted with icy water. We owe to two teachers from Anghiari, Daniel Finzi e Massimo Redentithe initiative to guide and supervise the work of their students in drawing information from Taglieschi’s writings, obtaining a book whose reading would be good for all anxious people affected by climate catastrophism.

