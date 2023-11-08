Record High: Dollar Hits 258 Pesos in Cuban Informal Market

The average selling price of the US dollar in the Cuban informal market has risen to 258 pesos in the last 24 hours, marking an increase of two pesos from the previous day, as reported by independent media outlet elToque on November 8th.

This record price for the US currency brings it closer to the threshold of 260 pesos and closes the gap with the price of the European currency, which is currently at 265 pesos, only 7 pesos above the dollar.

The freely convertible currency (MLC) also experienced an increase in the last hours, returning to 238 CUP as an average in informal purchase and sale procedures after a decline of one peso recorded on Tuesday.

The fluctuations in the exchange rate of reference currencies at the street level have a significant impact on the prices of products in Cuba, especially basic necessities, amidst the ongoing economic crisis, inflation, and food shortages.

The reference rates reported by elToque are derived from the analysis of purchase and sale advertisements published on social networks and classified websites, providing valuable insight into the values of the main currencies circulating in the country.

The rise in the prices of the US dollar, euro, and MLC on the Cuban black market has been closely followed by Cubans, who view these currencies as a lifeline amidst the economic challenges they face.

Share this: Facebook

X

