For these reasons, inflation in Germany will remain high for a long time – and these are the consequences for your money

The inflation rate in Germany is at a record level. Picture Alliance

Inflation in Germany has been at a high level for months. In February, the inflation rate remained at 8.7 percent. In 2022 as a whole, the inflation rate was 6.9 percent. That was one of the highest values ​​in the history of the Federal Republic. In 1951, the inflation rate was 7.8 percent higher as a result of the Korean War, and was similarly high during the oil crisis in the 1970s.

An inflation rate of two percent is the benchmark for price stability. This is also the target value European Central Bank.

Chart shows steep rise in inflation

It is often said that inflation is so high as a result of the Ukraine war. But that is only the half truth. After a long phase of stable prices, the inflation rate already rose in 2021. This is also shown by our inflation chart. The reasons were problems with supply chains and the effects of the corona pandemic. Energy prices also rose as early as 2021. Inflation accelerated after Russia invaded Ukraine.

