A year ago, hypothesizing to be able to close 2022 with these results would have been unthinkable. And yet, despite the war, the surge in energy and the race for inflation, manufacturing production in Lombardy has never stopped growing. In the Unioncamere Lombardia surveys, the fourth quarter’s progress (+0.8%) leads production to exceed the previous record, as has now been the case for many quarters.

The tendential progress of the October-December period is still significant, a growth of 2.7% in terms of production, 9.2% for turnover.

In the final balance, 2022 sees production growth of 6.3%, by no means negligible after the 16-point rebound of the previous year which had already entirely canceled the fall linked to Covid.

A drive that continues and leaves another +1.2% in terms of progress achieved. Progress achieved with a significant boost across the border (foreign orders at +9.7% on average in 2022), which helped bring insured production to a record level.

The broader fashion sector (clothing, leather, footwear and textiles) continues to be the best performing sector, catching up in the recovery of the crisis and marking important developments thanks to the support of domestic and foreign demand. For clothing, the annual growth is equal to 24.5%, leather and footwear are at +21.7%, textiles at +10.8%. At the opposite extreme, however, the sectors most exposed to the energy shock continue to suffer, therefore chemicals, metallurgy and rubber-plastics, areas that close the fourth quarter with a retreating production and are among the least dynamic of the whole of 2022. As in down, after many positive quarters, is the balance of employed persons, which sees a negative figure of 0.2% in the comparison between new entries and exits.