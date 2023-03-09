MILANO – Prada closes 2022 with exceptional results, exceeding estimates, and thus exceeding the medium-term targets announced in the November 2021 business plan in just one year.

The group chaired by Patrizio Bertelliwho has just stepped down as CEO to Andrea Guerrahas in fact registered rrevenues up 21% to 4.2 billion, with sales in the retail channel growing by as much as 24% to 3.7 billion.

With such an increase in turnover in own stores, the margin operational has leapt to altitude 3.3 billion and equal to 78.8% of turnover. Same speech for the Operating income, rose by 69% to 845 million, or 29.1% of revenues, and therefore higher than the target provided in 2021 of an Ebit margin of between 18 and 20% of sales. L’Net income on the other hand, it grew by 58% to 465, equal to 11% of turnover.

With the exception of Asia (-2%) where the prolonged closures due to the pandemic penalized sales, Prada grew by double digits worldwide (with l‘Europe leaps by 63%), with the brand Miu Miu which also met with great critical acclaim, becoming the “brand of the Year” on the Lyst chart.

The financial position net is therefore positive for 535 million: strengthened by this liquidity, and aware of the huge investments to be made in sustainability, Prada has decided to detach one coupon for 2022 of 0.11 euro for each action.

“Per 2023, we expect solid growth above the market average – commented the CEO Guerra – China has once again become an engine of growth; however, given the ever-changing global environment, we must remain vigilant and maintain a disciplined approach to costs and capital allocation.”