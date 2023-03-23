Listen to the audio version of the article

A record year on top of another record year. In his two years back at the helm of Tecnica Group, CEO Giovanni Zoppas has seen the group’s revenues explode, specializing in sports and outdoor equipment, with the Tecnica, Nordica, Blizzard, Lowa, Moon Boot and Rollerblade brands. Thanks to a market that has been very dynamic for some years, but also to the choices and strategies launched a few years ago by the Treviso company.

The result is that 2022 also closed with a double-digit increase in turnover (+21%), which reached 561 million euros, with an Ebitda of 16% and a consolidated operating result up by 9 % compared to 2021, also an excellent year for the group.

«2023 will probably be a more difficult year, but still one of growth, albeit in single digits – explains Zoppas – but looking ahead, with a 3-5 year vision, we still expect significant growth. And I’m talking about organic growth: today we have in our portfolio all the brands we need to achieve our objectives, we do not envisage acquisitions nor do we have listing hypotheses on the agenda».

Strategy on two pillars

The strategy, which has led to the aforementioned results and on which the group is aiming to grow, is based on two pillars. The first is the diversification of the markets, with the confirmation of the two main geographies, North America and German-speaking Europe (Austria, Switzerland and Germany), which respectively account for 30% and 39% of total turnover and have both grown by 30 million euros year on year. And then the explosion of the Italian market, which remains small like the French one (5% of turnover) but in 2022 recorded an increase of 64%. «We see great growth potential in our country, especially for the Lowa brand, which is still almost unknown».

And Lowa is the protagonist of the second leg of the development project: diversifying the “seasonal risk”. «Currently winter sports equipment represents about 40% of the group’s turnover – explains Zoppas -. Our brands are all doing very well, but we know that the room for growth in this sector is limited. Then we have the Rollerblade sector, which is worth about 10% and that too is destined to remain more or less stable, while the sector with the best potential, we are talking about an aggregate growth of 6% per year for the next ten years, is that of the outdoors, which for us means Lowa».