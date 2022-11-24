Listen to the audio version of the article

Sales of the Hti Group (High Technology Industries), a South Tyrolean multinational specialized in the supply of technological solutions for the winter season, are up and running with an offer that ranges from cableways, to snowcats and systems for programmed snow. Thanks to its know-how, this year the Hti Group has supplied 80 new ski lifts, of which 28 in North America, a stock that represents a real record in the history of the company which sees the relaunch of the post-pandemic overseas market In addition to the plants in the USA, from Montana to Utah, to Colorado in iconic locations such as Vail and Breckenridge, those in Argentina of the Cerro Catedral in San Carlos de Bariloche are made in Italy.

Sales in Europe are also good between Italy, Austria, France and Scandinavia, the countries where the largest number of new plants will be inaugurated. In Italy the most important openings will be in Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta via Piedmont and Trentino. Among the facilities, those of Monte Cavallo in Vipiteno, the Alpe di Siusi, Breuil-Cervinia-Valtournenche, Sestriere and San Martino di Castrozza stand out. In Austria, between gondola lifts, chair lifts and Telemix solutions, a system that can be adapted to individual needs, there will be eight new ski lifts, about fifteen in France, among others in famous ski resorts such as Tignes, La Plagne and L’Alpe d’Huez , while the Scandinavian area has as many as 12 with Sweden and Norway (Åre and Voss) pulling the strings. To complete the European picture are added the new buildings that will characterize various ski resorts in Switzerland and the Balkans. This year the Group has also sold around 500 Prinoth snow groomers and over 2,000 systems for the production of programmed snow. For both types of equipment, the growth is 20% compared to 2021. «It is a great source of pride for us to have been chosen by the most prestigious international ski areas, which have thus wanted to rely on our innovative solutions accompanied by an ever-growing attention to energy and environmental sustainability – says Anton Seeber, president of Hti -. Our high quality standards will, as always, be at the service of the comfort and safety of skiers». Innovation, reliability, combined with energy efficiency and sustainability are the axes of the South Tyrolean group. As regards efficiency, an important role is played by DirectDrive, the drive system that stands out for its efficiency, silence, ease of maintenance and energy saving, together with EcoDrive, the technology launched in recent months which adapts the speed of the cable car based on the number of skiers and makes it possible to reduce the consumption of the lifts by 20 percent. Without forgetting, with a view to optimizing resources, Skadii, the patented digital platform for the management of ski resorts. Already 350 resorts around the world rely on Skadii, able to make the processes and workflows of ski resorts even more effective, efficient and manageable.