Faster than China. But also of Germany, the United States, even Japan, which built its own path of national development on the automation of factories. In terms of new robot installations, in 2021 Italy was able to do better than all these countries, placing a progress of 65% which brings new applications to a new record of over 14 thousand units.

The data of the global trade association, International Federation of Robotics (Ifr), highlight the strong acceleration of the world growth trend, which after having fluctuated for four years around 400 thousand installations per year, breaks through the threshold of 500 thousand units for the first time, realizing a growth of 31%.

If in terms of absolute values ​​it is by far China that leads the ranking, with 270 thousand installations, more than half of the global figure, from the point of view of the growth trend the champions are others. Leading the way in this ranking is Canada (+ 66%), which however starts from rearguard positions in numerical terms, with just over 4 thousand units installed in 2021.

The most significant leap is precisely that of Italy, a progress of 65% which consolidates our fifth place in the world in terms of new applications ahead of highly industrialized countries, such as Taiwan, France and Poland, and others of non-comparable size, such as the ‘India.

On the podium in terms of installations, behind China, we find Japan, the USA, Korea and Germany, all countries which, however, show much lower progress than ours. Starting from Germany, growing by only 6%, a country that more than others pays duty to the revolution taking place in the world of cars and the uncertainty in planning new investments. And in fact, looking at the outlet sectors, robots related to the automotive sector in 2021 for Berlin were reduced by 466 units, a decline of 7%.