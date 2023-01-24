Listen to the audio version of the article

The winter edition of VicenzaOro that ended yesterday seems to finally be leaving behind the difficult years of the pandemic, with better than expected results.

Not only the doubling of foreign buyers compared to the 2022 edition (which, due to Covid, had been postponed from January to March) but above all the historic attendance record, up by 11.5% compared to the record January 2020 edition, the last pre-pandemic.

With 1,300 exhibiting brands and 400 foreign buyers hosted, the fair confirmed the dynamism of Italian jewelery exports, which grew by +27.2% between January and September 2022 (source: Federorafi with calculations by the Confindustria Moda Study Center on Istat data).

Foreign visitors to VicenzaOro (from 136 countries) came close to 60% of the total, with Europe accounting for 54.5%, the Middle East 9.5%, Asia and Turkey 9% each, North America 7.2%, Africa 5.4% and Latin America 4.7%.

The Italian presence from all regions was also positive with Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Sicily growing by over 20% compared to pre-Covid. Also to make room for an ever wider, international and demanding public, Italian Exhibition Group (the company that owns the event) has formalized the start of the works that will give the Vicenza exhibition center a new, more welcoming and functional look.