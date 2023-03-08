Listen to the audio version of the article

2022 was a record year for the Starhotels Group whose revenues reached 241 million (+181% on the 85 million of 2021) with a +1.8% on the values ​​of 2019, the best year ever for the hospitality industry and for the Tuscan group. Ebitda is 80 million, a third of turnover and grows by 21% compared to 2019. The growth was driven by the increase in the average daily rate (Adr) which saw an increase of 36%, especially in the 5-star group. In recent years, the Tuscan company has invested to renew the offer by focusing on the top of the range, the 4 and 5-star Starhotels Collection in the heart of the cities of art. Thus the leisure segment grew considerably in 2022, thanks to the return of the North American clientele which has returned to being the second most important market for the company after the Italian one. “We ended 2022 with extraordinary growth that reflects our team’s reactivity, ambition, commitment and ability to successfully face and overcome the serious difficulties of recent years” remarked Elisabetta Fabri, President and CEO of Starhotels . As far as future developments are concerned, the CEO is aiming for strong growth again this year. «Thanks to the ability to create value through careful management activity and strong commercial penetration, we are also able to attract third-party hotel properties with management and lease contracts. For 2023 we expect even more energetic growth that will support our development plans, which are more ambitious than ever”. The roadmap includes the repositioning of some structures and the inauguration of others. Among these is the Gabrielli in Venice, a charming historic hotel embellished by an extraordinary Venetian-style façade, which stands out for its unique location on Riva degli Schiavoni, a short distance from Piazza San Marco and with breathtaking views of the island of San Giorgio Maggiore. The hotel is currently undergoing a major renovation and will reopen in 2024. Starhotels has also recently opened up with satisfaction to new development models such as the luxury apartment market: after the Duomo Luxury Apartments by Rosa Grand Milano – Starhotels Collection launched in 2021, by 2025 it will be the turn of Il Teatro Luxury Apartments in Florence, one of the largest real estate recoveries underway in Florence and a new high-profile residential proposal in the spaces of the former Teatro del Maggio in Corso Italia.