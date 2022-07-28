Consolidated net revenues of € 892.5 million, up 15.8%, with organic growth of 8.7% at constant exchange rates for Recordati in the first half of 2022. Net profit was 151.4 million euros, down by 26.9% compared to the first half of 2021. “In the first half of the year, both Recordati’s divisions, Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases, showed robust operating performance. The integration of EUSA Pharma continues swiftly and effectively, with a contribution in terms of revenues in the second quarter higher than expected ”, commented Rob Koremans, Chief Executive Officer.

“This positive performance has been achieved above all thanks to the strong commitment of all our people, who are passionately dedicated to implementing our mission: to improve the lives of our patients and their families,” continued Rob Koremans. “The excellent results presented today allow us to be confident in the future growth prospects for our Group. We confirm the objectives for 2022, with total revenues expected in the upper part of the guidance range ”.