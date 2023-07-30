Recordati: positive accounts and confirmation of guidance

Recordati recorded strong growth in the first half of 2023, with consolidated net revenues of €1,044.3 million, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of the previous year.

On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, growth was 15.4%. Ebitda was €406.2 million, with an increase of 21.3%, and an incidence on revenues of 38.9%. Net profit reached €227.6 million, an increase of 50.3%. Adjusted net income was €287.4 million, an increase of 27.9%.

Free cash flow reached €261.7 million, an increase of €43.0 million over the previous year. The net financial position shows a net debt of €1,326.2 million, equal to 1.8 times Ebitda. In addition to its financial solidity, Recordati underlined its commitment in the ESG field, recognized by the main indexes and ratings.

Despite the increase in the negative effect of exchange rates, Recordati confirms its guidance for 2023, supported by the strong performance of the business.

