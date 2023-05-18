Recovering to a good momentum and continuing to develop new kinetic energy continues to grow——Perspective on the highlights of the economic data in the first four months – Teller Report Teller Report

Recovering to a good momentum and continuing to develop new kinetic energy continues to grow——A look at the highlights of the economic data in the first four months

On May 16, the data on the operation of the national economy in April was released. The added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 5.6% year-on-year, 1.7 percentage points faster than March; the national service industry production index increased by 13.5% year-on-year, 4.3 percentage points faster than March; total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 18.4% year-on-year, faster than March 7.8 percentage points; the national urban survey unemployment rate was 5.2%, down 0.1 percentage points from March…

Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the Bureau of Statistics and director of the National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department, said at the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on May 16 that, judging from the situation in April, the economic recovery improved, the policy effect continued to be released, and the same period last year Under the combined effect of a low base and other factors, the year-on-year growth rate of major production demand indicators rebounded significantly in April, the economic operation continued to recover, and the accumulation of positive factors increased.

Data release, domestic demand recovery, expansion of warmth

In April, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 3,491 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.4%, and the growth rate was 7.8 percentage points faster than that in March; from January to April, fixed asset investment increased by 4.7% year-on-year, continuing to maintain a steady growth. Judging from the consumption and investment data, domestic demand continued to expand.

In terms of consumption, “With the increasing vitality of the consumer market, the growth rate of market sales continues to accelerate, upgraded consumption grows rapidly, contact-type and travel-related service consumption recovers significantly, and the proportion of online consumption steadily increases.” National Bureau of Trade and Economics Statistician Fu Jiaqi said when interpreting the data.

Data show that in April, the national catering revenue increased by 43.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 17.5 percentage points faster than that in March; the movie box office revenue was 2.87 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about four times, and the growth rate was significantly faster than that in March. In addition, the consumption of travel-related services has rebounded sharply. In April, the national urban rail transit passenger volume increased by 95.8% year-on-year.

In terms of investment, the investment in large projects has a significant driving effect. From January to April, investment in projects with a planned total investment of 100 million yuan or more (referred to as “big projects”) increased by 11.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 6.4 percentage points higher than that of all fixed asset investments. Investment in fixed assets increased by 5.6 percentage points. In addition, the growth rate of private project investment accelerated. From January to April, private project investment (excluding real estate development investment) increased by 9.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.2 percentage points faster than that from January to March, and 4.4 percentage points higher than the total investment.

“From the perspective of leading investment indicators, the funds in place for investment projects (excluding investment in real estate development) increased by 8.8% from January to April, providing a strong guarantee for the continuous and stable growth of investment.” Luo Yifei, chief statistician of the Investment Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said when interpreting the data. .

A number of data released the warmth of accelerating the recovery of domestic demand. However, the year-on-year performance of CPI and PPI in April was weaker than expected, which aroused market attention and concern. In this regard, Fu Linghui said that at present, the low price operation may continue, but in general it is phased. He said that as the policy of expanding domestic demand becomes effective, economic activity increases, employment gradually improves, income increases, consumer confidence increases, and consumption scenarios resume and expand, the increase in CPI will return to a reasonable level.

The latest “China Monetary Policy Implementation Report for the First Quarter of 2023″ released by the People’s Bank of China also stated that there is currently no deflation in my country’s economy. In the medium and long term, my country’s overall economic supply and demand are basically balanced, monetary conditions are reasonable and moderate, residents’ expectations are stable, and there is no basis for long-term deflation or inflation.

New drivers of development continue to grow

The data also shows that the leading role of innovation is constantly increasing, and the effects of industrial upgrading and development, digital technology application expansion, and deepening green transformation are constantly emerging.

——The investment in high-tech industries grew rapidly. From January to April, investment in high-tech industries increased by 14.7% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 10.0 percentage points higher than that of all fixed asset investment. Among them, investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 15.3% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage points faster than that in the first three months, and 8.9 percentage points higher than manufacturing investment. Investment in high-tech service industry increased by 13.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 10.3 percentage points higher than investment in service industry.

——The output of new energy, new materials, and high-tech products increased rapidly. In April, the output of photovoltaic cells and charging piles increased by 69.1% and 36.9% respectively; the output of polysilicon and service robots increased by 89.3% and 47.6% respectively, all of which injected new impetus into industrial upgrading and development.

——The growth of online consumption accelerated. From January to April, the national online retail sales of physical goods increased by 10.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 3.1 percentage points faster than that from January to March; it accounted for 24.8% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from January to March.

“The impact of my country’s consumption model innovation continues to emerge. With the widespread application of digital technology and information technology, new consumption models and scenarios in the consumption field continue to expand. The most intuitive figure is the continuous and rapid growth of online retail sales.” Fu Linghui explain.

Economic operation remains stable and recovery is supported

Fu Linghui said that judging from the situation in April, the growth rate of most of the main indicators of economic operation has accelerated. There are factors for the recovery and improvement of the economy itself, the continuous effect of policy effects, and the low base of the same period last year. But generally speaking, the economy continues to recover and recover.

Looking ahead to the next stage, there are still positive factors to support the stable recovery of economic operation. “The overall employment situation has improved, and the consumption and service industries have stabilized and rebounded, which is expected to become an important supporting force for the economic improvement in the second quarter.” Fu Linghui said.

Taking employment as an example, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate in April was 5.2%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, which was close to the statistical level before the 2019 epidemic. In addition, in April, the urban surveyed unemployment rate of the labor force aged 25-59 was 4.2%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, which was already lower than the level of the same period in 2019 before the epidemic. However, the current structural problems of employment are still relatively prominent. In April, the urban surveyed unemployment rate of 16-24 labor force was 20.4%. Stabilizing and expanding the employment of young people still needs to continue to work hard.

Fu Linghui said that in the next stage, the recovery of the service industry is expected to continue, and it will play an important role in supporting economic recovery. Policies for stabilizing growth, employment, and prices will also be further implemented, which will help the economy continue to recover and improve. But we must also maintain a clear understanding of the difficulties and challenges facing economic recovery. In the next stage, efforts should be made to restore and expand demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, and promote the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of the economy.

Wang Qing, Chief Macro Analyst of Oriental Jincheng, said that the current economic recovery is relatively moderate overall, which is related to the downturn in overseas economies and the domestic real estate industry is still in the adjustment stage. However, under the environment of low inflation, the current fiscal policy and monetary policy have more room to exert force in the direction of stabilizing growth, which will be based on the strength of economic recovery. (Reporter Zhang Mo)