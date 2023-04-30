Recovery, super powers for Fitto. Fund management goes to his task force

Fitto and his task force will be in charge of recovery management

“At Palazzo Chigi they are already calling Raffaele Fitto’s task force”. This is how Repubblica writes today, which he explains as “a super ministry with special powers more than a mission structure, the technical definition chosen by the government which, however, does not fully reflect the weight of the new Pnrr control cabin. Instead, the decree of the Prime Minister does so, which makes the new governance operational”.

According to Republic, “it is the act that translates the political choice to overcome the Draghi scheme, which provided for a balance between the functions assigned to Chigi and the Ministry of Economy. The powers of the task force: it will not only support Fitto in the exercise of the functions of “direction and coordination”, but will also supervise the ministries, which are implementing bodies. He will still tell Giorgia Meloni what she must do to get the projects out of the quagmire. And then he’ll have the communication in hand.”

Pnrr, Lease: “Make the earliest coincide with the best possible”

“We must be able to” remodulate the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “as soon as possible, but making ‘as soon as possible’ coincide with ‘as best as possible’, because haste often does not produce positive results” This was stated by Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs and Pnrr, on the sidelines of the Food Education Festival organized by Coldiretti on the Bari seafront. explained Fitto -: today we are at the end of April 2023, as is known, the national resilience recovery plan must complete all the interventions definitively in June 2026. It is just over 3 years, so it seems to me a reasonable time on which, given that today we are engaged in the remodeling phase – the Minister recalled -, it is advisable to carry out a careful analysis and verification to understand not who to penalize and who to reward, but to understand which sectors and which situations are able to spend these resources by June 2026 with absolute certainty and which ones not”. Fitto explained how a “positive” dialogue is starting both with the Ministries concerned – “trying to understand what the critical points are” – and with the “system of implementing bodies”, starting with the Municipalities which “have an important share of allocated resources”. “When a clear picture emerges – concluded Fitto – we will have the possibility to start a remodulation”.

Pnrr, Lease: “Demands exceeding availability on agriculture”

“Agriculture has a program of around 5 billion euros” in the Pnrr: it is “clear however that today we are in the process of revision, of modulation” and “marginal events have not occurred” such as the “outbreak of war in Ukraine. Evidently not only on the energy front, but also and above all on the agricultural front, this has opened up a series of very important reflections”. This was said by Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs and Pnrr, on the sidelines of the Food Education Festival organized by Coldiretti on the Bari seafront. Fitto assured that it is “the government’s interest and intention, in the remodeling, to look with the utmost attention the agricultural sector: we have already had a useful and interesting discussion with the trade organizations during the control room – he recalled -, both on the part relating to energy issues, at REPowerEU, and on the possibility of being able to implement some interventions in the field agriculture have shown that they have a draw”, “a number of applications, significantly higher than the financial resources available”. This will take place taking into account “an overall picture, we will do it in harmony with the trade organizations, but the government’s sensitivity and will certainly go in this direction. We are working with the minister – concluded Fitto – to prepare a solution that may be able to give useful answers in this sense”.

