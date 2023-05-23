Recruiting: Startup founders must not make these mistakes now

The layoffs in the startup scene could create chaos like in the travel industry. Getty Images

A contribution by Sergej Zimpel. He has worked as a recruiter in management positions at Mister Spex, Scout24 and BCG Digital Ventures, among others. He is also a member of the board of the Purple Squirrel Society – Association for Personnel Work eV and co-organizer of the Talent Crunch series of events.

One has been going since the end of last year unprecedented wave of layoffs through the startup scene. Even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside, the layoffs don’t just affect highly paid developers. Jobs have also been cut in the HR departments of many startups.

This is understandable from an economic point of view. If, under pressure from their investors, founders have to rely on profitability instead of growth, new specialists are no longer urgently needed. At least not to the extent that was the case before the start of the Ukraine war and the economic crisis that followed. As a result, there is no longer a need for recruiters.

The travel industry is a cautionary tale

Nevertheless, I would like to make an urgent appeal to founders: think twice if you want to throw out large parts of your HR team. That could hurt doubly in the long run.