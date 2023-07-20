Recycling, Conai reviews the environmental contribution. Increases for paper, discounts for wood and glass

Listen to the audio version of the article

Conai revises the environmental contribution (CAC) for packaging: the one for paper and cardboard is increasing (from 5 to 35 euros per ton), while those for wood are decreasing (from 8 to 7 euros) and for glass (from 23 to 15 euros). The adjustments became necessary, after a comparison with the Comieco, Rilegno and Coreve consortia, given the current scenario of the packaging recycling chain.

From 1 October next, the contribution for paper and cardboard packaging will therefore increase, going from 5 euros per ton to 35 euros per ton, after having progressively reduced – between July 2020 and July 2022 – from 55 to 5 euros, thanks to the increase in the value of recycled paper on the market and the condition of Comieco’s economic reserves.

The remodulation of the contribution, today, is due to various factors, explained by Conai: compared to the forecasts for 2023, revenues from the sale of the material have decreased. The volumes of packaging released for consumption and subject to the contribution also decreased; this decrease is mainly due to the contraction of industrial production in the main world economies, due to the well-known international economic situation.

All in a context of increasing quantities of collection under the agreement. Comieco’s capital reserves have therefore fallen below the desired and necessary threshold to ensure continuity with respect to collection and recycling commitments.

From 1 January 2024, the contribution for wooden packaging will instead drop from 8 euros per ton to 7 euros per ton, a decrease related to various factors, including an increase in the amount released for consumption in 2021 and 2022, which led to a positive economic situation.