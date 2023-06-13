Recycling: Eight options on what to do with your old smartphone

Dhe number of mobile phones in drawers is constantly increasing. But there are many better places for old smartphones than the drawer. WELT shows how a lot of money can be saved with old devices.

A smartphone can be transformed into a mobile Internet router, especially when travelling. Then it becomes a WiFi hotspot. All devices that connect to it then share the smartphone’s cellular connection.

Of course, this also works with any other smartphone, but this function usually pulls heavily on the battery of the device. For this reason, it may be advisable to use an old model of your own. A mobile hotspot costs from 50 euros.

Anyone who finds it too annoying to keep their smartphone in the holder while driving in order to use it for navigation can take their disused smartphone and leave it in the vehicle. However, it should not be exposed to direct sunlight.