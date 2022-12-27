In the past two years, due to the soaring heat generation of flagship processors, many ordinary mobile phones had to reduce the frequency and picture quality. On the contrary, game phones equipped with cooling fans like the Red Devils are more open, and the game performance has become particularly outstanding. Widen the gap with ordinary mobile phones. Then ushered in the second-generation Snapdragon 8 with a very good reputation, how will the Red Magic 8 Pro play a differentiated competition?

Appearance: not only has an under-screen camera, but also has a different shape from the past

As a gaming phone, I believe everyone is more concerned about the performance of the Red Magic 8 Pro. But we decided to talk about the appearance of the Red Magic 8 Pro first. For the Red Devils mobile phone, the most impressive thing for everyone is naturally its consistent mecha shape, but this time, the Red Devils 8 Pro has subverted the previous style, and adopted the Red Devils hardcore mech style on the basis of continuing The tough body lines bring players and users a different sensory experience than before.

The Red Magic 8 Pro body adopts a right-angle frame design style, and the four R angles are almost right angles. The whole phone looks very sharp, but it doesn’t feel sharp in the hand, because the middle frame, screen and back cover are still slightly processed. The advantage of this is that it gives more possibilities to the e-sports mobile phone, so that it is no longer bound by the identity of e-sports, and it can also deal with more usage scenarios.

We got this one in the color scheme of the Dark Knight. The back of the fuselage adopts a large area of ​​flash sand technology, which will flicker to a certain extent under the light, but it has a delicate matte feel to the touch, and it does not stain fingerprints very much. The flash and the camera are arranged vertically and centered, so as not to affect the rear layout as much as possible. Of course, the camera is still slightly raised.

Like the previous models of the Red Devils, some unique textures are printed on the back of the fuselage to show the special features of the phone and make it more mecha style. Under these textures and patterns, the Red Devils also made some careful considerations. In fact, this is a hidden RGB lighting effect. After turning on the lighting effect, players can display their preset lighting effects during the game to enhance the game. atmosphere.

The Red Magic 8 Pro on the top of the fuselage also brings a small surprise, that is, the “extremely advanced” 3.5mm headphone jack is retained. And the position of the headphone hole has also been considered, that is, when the player holds it horizontally, it will not be blocked and the user experience will be optimized.

Coming to the front, the Red Magic 8 Pro is even more surprising. First of all, this screen is packaged in COP, with excellent border control, plus a non-porous full screen. Isn’t this the screen of dreams? In addition, I also took a closer look at the front-facing camera under the screen. If you don’t deliberately find this camera, you won’t feel its existence in daily life.

As the industry’s first under-screen flexible straight-screen full screen, this screen is also jointly created by Red Devils and BOE. It has a resolution of 2480×1116, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a color depth of 10bit. The screen display can also Choose P3, sRGB color gamut, and also support 1440Hz PWM high-frequency dimming and DC dimming.

The corners of the screen of the Red Devils 8 Pro are not rounded and transitioned, but the right-angled edges of the non-full-screen period, which makes me dream back to the past. It seems that it has been quite a while since I saw such a model.

On the middle frame of the fuselage, the dual independent IC touch shoulder keys will naturally not be missing. This time, the sampling rate of the touch shoulder keys has reached 520Hz, and the response is only 1ms, which can be called the fastest in the industry. And the shoulder keys also provide a wealth of custom settings, which can help players realize complex operations with one click and easily become a master. Needless to say, the interface must be Type-C, but what I want to expand is that the standard configuration of the Red Magic 8 Pro series is a USB 3.2 Gen1 full-featured interface. In addition to charging and transmitting data, it also supports DP and Red Magic host modes. And other rich functions provide players with a more diverse experience.

Performance: Snapdragon 8Gen2 blessing, and Red Devils self-developed Red Core R2

After talking about the appearance, let’s talk about the performance that everyone is concerned about. Let’s take a look at the configuration of the Red Magic 8 Pro as a whole. The Red Magic 8 Pro is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, adopts TSMC’s latest 4nm process technology, the super-large core frequency reaches 3.2GHz, the CPU performance is increased by 37%, the GPU performance is increased by 42%, and the power consumption is reduced by nearly 50%. . On this basis, the Red Devils 8 Pro is also equipped with the Red Devils self-developed game chip-Redcore R2, to enhance the user control experience, including shoulder keys, shocks, lighting effects, and sound effects, all of which are closely related to the gaming experience. supported by this chip. In addition, the Red Magic 8 Pro is also equipped with LPDDR5X and UFS4.0 flash memory as standard to ensure the violent output of performance.

Not much to say, let’s look directly at the actual gaming experience of the Red Magic 8 Pro. First of all, it is “Yuan Shen” with full image quality. After 30 minutes of playing the game, we can see that the final average frame rate reached 60.2 frames , the whole process is almost stable at around 60 frames, and the performance is quite good, which well demonstrates the powerful performance of Snapdragon 8Gen2.

While the performance is powerful, the Red Magic 8 Pro also has a good performance in terms of power consumption. Thanks to the blessing of the CUBE system, the balance between performance and power consumption is well ensured.

Another very interesting point is that the Red Magic 8 Pro has made an interesting setting for “Yuan Shen”. Considering that some users will put down their phones to check the strategy during the game, the Red Magic 8 Pro has made a saving Electricity settings. When the phone is left standing for 30 seconds, it will enter power saving mode and reduce the frame rate to 30 frames; and after touching the phone again, it will return to 60 frames to achieve the purpose of power saving.

In addition to “Yuan Shen”, we also used “Glory of the King” for testing. After one game, the frame rate was almost a straight line, and it was stable at 120 frames throughout the game. The final average frame rate was 120.6 frames, which is quite excellent.

Heat Dissipation: Extreme Evolution ICE 11 Magic Cooling Heat Dissipation System

Despite the blessing of Snapdragon 8Gen2, it ensures strong performance. However, for the continuous and stable performance, the Red Magic 8 Pro still puts a lot of effort into heat dissipation. The first is its usual built-in fan part. This time, the Red Magic 8 Pro is equipped with a highly recognizable shark fin high-speed centrifugal fan with a maximum speed of 20,000 rpm, which can effectively reduce the temperature of the fuselage by 2.7°C when turned on. In addition, the Red Magic 8 Pro also built a huge full-through air duct for the fan, increasing the air flow by 37% and the flow rate by 18%, which greatly improved the cooling efficiency.

In addition, the Red Magic 8 Pro also introduced the industry’s first 3D ice-level dual-pump VC, with a volume of 2068mm³, which has significantly improved heat dissipation efficiency compared with traditional single-chip VC and double-chip VC. For the part of the screen that is most perceived by users, the Red Magic 8 Pro also added a whole layer of graphene at the bottom of the screen to dissipate heat, increasing the screen’s thermal uniformity by 6 times. All of these constitute the ICE 11 magic cooling cooling system of the Red Magic 8 Pro, which comprehensively improves the cooling effect and ensures stable performance.

We also recorded that the temperature inside the machine changed after the image quality of “Yuan Shen” was fully turned on for 30 minutes.

Fully Optimized Gaming Experience

Of course, in order to obtain an excellent gaming experience, in addition to extreme performance, it also requires cooperation in many aspects, and the Red Magic 8 Pro naturally made corresponding considerations. In addition to the dual independent IC touch shoulder keys mentioned above, the Red Magic 8 Pro is also equipped with dual X-axis linear motors this time, with a response speed of 1ms and a start-stop cycle within 20ms, which has an excellent sense of positioning.

In terms of screen touch response performance, the Red Magic 8 Pro provides a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, which comprehensively improves the game control experience. As for the network part, it is equipped with a faster WiFi solution, which is 60% faster than the previous generation, but the delay is as low as 2ms, helping players enjoy the game. At the same time, the antenna layout is also optimized, with 9 antennas and intelligent switching in 4 directions, no matter whether you hold it horizontally or vertically, it will not block the 5G signal.

In terms of battery life, the Red Magic 8 Pro uses a combination of 80W fast charging and a 6000mAh battery. The charging is fast and the battery life is long, which satisfies users’ daily battery life well. We actually measured the charging speed of the mobile phone. We can see that the charging starts from a complete power failure and shutdown. After 35 minutes, the charging rate reaches 98.85%, which is basically consistent with the official description and is quite fast. As for the battery life, with a power of 6000mAh, it is basically no problem for heavy users to use it for a day.

In addition, the game space that has always been loved by everyone, the Red Devil Princess Mora will naturally not be absent. In the game space, it provides a wealth of plug-ins, game-related settings and other functions to enhance the game experience. And the Red Devil Princess Mora also launched the fourth skin this time – Super Time and Space Battle Girl, and brought the industry’s first virtual idol live broadcast function – Magic Girl Live. Of course, there are also classic functions such as Magic Girl’s dress-up, Magic Girl’s broadcast, and Magic Girl’s care.

It is worth mentioning that the synchronization of the Red Magic 8 Pro also brings a Red Devil Shadow Blade handle, which gives the phone more different ways to play. It is connected to the mobile phone through the 0-delay Type-C interface, and has been specially optimized for the Red Magic mobile phone, bringing a different mobile game experience than before.

For example, using the handle for button mapping, we can play games like “Call of Duty”, and the smooth experience of physical buttons is far better than the feeling of touch operation on the screen.

In addition, you can also use an emulator to turn your phone into a Switch and play classic console games. One phone, two experiences.

Image: 50-megapixel super-sensitive main camera

In the past, the imaging capabilities of gaming phones were usually not mentioned too much. Is that what gaming phones should be like? The rear of the Red Magic 8 Pro uses a GN5 super-sensitive main camera from Samsung, with a 50-megapixel, 1/1.57-inch sensor. How did it actually perform? Let’s look directly at a set of proofs.

Day proofs

night scene sample

It can be seen that in the case of excellent daytime lighting, the details of the proofs are clear, the color reproduction is accurate, and it has a good visual perception. As for the performance at night, it can restore good details in general, and the noise suppression is not bad, which meets the basic needs of use.

Summarize

Compared with the improvement in performance, the biggest change of the Red Magic 8 Pro this time is its appearance. Instead of the previous mecha-style shape, it adopts a sharp and angular design such as right-angled edges, which makes it more satisfying. The use requirements of the scene, and the direct screen design also makes it more conducive to game control. In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 8Gen2 has undoubtedly brought about a comprehensive performance improvement, and the addition of the Red Devils’ self-developed Red Core R2 has also upgraded the gaming experience again. Under the premise of all these upgrades, as a game phone, the Red Magic 8 Pro still has a remarkable performance in the image, which makes people wonder whether the Red Magic 8 Pro is seeking more scenes besides games. ? If you want to have a mobile phone with good looks, performance and personality, the Red Magic 8 Pro will be one worth considering.