Red numbers at Aldi-Nord: according to the report, there is an alarm mood

According to a report by the “Handelsblatt”, the operating margin at Aldi Nord was negative in 2022. The company announced this at an internal leadership conference in November. CEO Torsten Hufnagel should therefore ensure more efficiency and profit again through a group restructuring.

Aldi Nord’s operating margin is expected to be minus 1.4 percent for 2022. That has that “Handelsblatt” learned from company insiders, according to a report. The discounter announced the company key figure at a leadership conference in November.

Aldi Nord is apparently in the red in the operational business. Before that, however, the discounter was long considered the biggest winner in German retail.

According to the “Handelsblatt” report, the fact that the return is communicated internally is also unusual. For a long time, the company acted according to the principle that every employee should only know what he absolutely needs to know. Aldi Nord had never announced sales until recently.

At Aldi Nord there should be an internal alarm

According to the report, there is an alarm mood internally at Aldi Nord. While profits in Germany shrank, the company was in the red in France and Denmark.

At the same time, however, the supermarket chain has increased sales in all European markets. That points to a massive cost problem.

According to the “Handelsblatt”, Aldi Nord has now initiated what is probably the largest corporate restructuring in its history – probably in response to the problems. The head of the group, Torsten Hufnagel, should therefore change the structure in order to become more efficient and generate more profit again.

