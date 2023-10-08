Redemptions in Chinese Bond Market Raise Concerns of ‘Black November’ Repeat

Title: Bond Funds Experience Large Redemptions, Prompting Improved Net Value Accuracy

Subtitle: Bond market adjustment and redemption pressure deemed controllable

Date: [Insert Date]

In the past month, approximately 20 bond funds in China have faced significant redemptions, leading to the announcement of improved net value accuracy. These redemptions have occurred in light of the recent adjustment in the bond market following the central bank’s interest rate cut on August 15. Bonds have experienced increases in yield, with the 10-year government bond yield rising 12 basis points to 2.7%.

The situation has reminded investors of the events of “Black November” last year. However, fund managers have expressed confidence that the current redemption pressure is manageable and the likelihood of negative feedback and liquidity risks, as experienced last year, is low.

One particular debt fund has recently announced the enhancement of net value accuracy for Class E shares. The decision to increase the precision of net value calculation to eight decimal places and round off to the ninth decimal place was made to prevent adverse impacts on unit holders due to the decimal point retention of the net value. If a large redemption occurs and the fifth digit is rounded, the remaining fund shares will plummet, resulting in heavy losses for the remaining investors. By improving net value accuracy, fund companies aim to safeguard the interests of their investors.

Several factors have contributed to the recent redemptions. Institutional profit-taking actions, driven by the relatively promising bond market in the first half of the year, and investors’ deleveraging before the long holiday at the end of the third quarter have led to selling pressure.

Fund managers believe that the current situation differs from last year’s “Black November” due to regulatory measures and the gradual compression of short-term financial products, which has reduced liquidity pressure. Although they caution about potential major market fluctuations, most managers do not anticipate a repeat of negative feedback and liquidity risks.

In terms of market outlook, fund companies see short-term fluctuations as opportunities for additional allocations. Short-term bond income adjustment is considered controllable, and the odds of a more favorable outcome have increased significantly. However, long-term bond performance still requires careful observation, and investors should pay attention to friction risks at the institutional level.

Analysts have noted that the bond market may face short-term adjustment pressure, but emotional disturbances will ultimately create more opportunities for investors. They emphasize that medium-term economic growth pressures persist, and short-term improvements in the real estate sector may be restorative rather than indicative of sustained growth. Nonetheless, the bond market is not expected to experience significant adjustments, offering potential allocation value.

Overall, while bond funds have encountered large redemptions in recent times, the situation remains under control, and fund managers believe that the bond market will not encounter the same challenges as seen in the previous year.

