Redmi Band 2 official announcement: 1.47-inch rare large screen is 76% larger than the previous generation
Redmi Band 2 official announcement: 1.47-inch rare large screen is 76% larger than the previous generation

Redmi Band 2 official announcement: 1.47-inch rare large screen is 76% larger than the previous generation

In April 2020, Redmi released its first smart bracelet, which has a 1.08-inch color screen, 14-day long battery life, USB direct plug-in charging and other features, and the price is 99 yuan.

Now,The second-generation Redmi bracelet is finally here, named “Redmi Band 2”. It will be released together with the Redmi K60 series at 7 pm on December 27.

According to the official introduction,Redmi Band 2 uses a rare large screen of 1.47 inches, and the display area is 76% larger than that of the previous generation, but it is still thin and light, with a superfiber body as thin as 9.99mm.

Judging from the renderings, the Redmi Band 2 uses a wider screen, even comparable to some entry-level smartwatches. Its shape is somewhat similar to Mi Band 7 Pro (screen 1.64 inches).

In addition, the Redmi Band 2 adopts an integrated wristband design, and the bracelet body should be detachable for easy replacement of wristbands of different colors.

The charging method of the first-generation Redmi bracelet has been changed to an integrated quick-release USB direct-plug charging, which no longer requires a power adapter. Just remove the wristband and plug it directly into the USB port to charge. This time, the Redmi Band 2 should continue this design.

We will wait and see at the Redmi conference next Tuesday.

