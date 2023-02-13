Home Business Redmi K60 512G version is less than 3,000 yuan Song Qi: Real Me GT Neo5 1T is still invincible – yqqlm
Redmi K60 512G version is less than 3,000 yuan Song Qi: Real Me GT Neo5 1T is still invincible

2023-02-13

According to today’s news, the Redmi K60 512GB version has dropped by 300 yuan, and the current price is 2999 yuan.This is the only domestic flagship in the same range that integrates a 2K screen, Snapdragon 8+ chip, and 30W wireless flash charging.

After Redmi announced the price cut, Realme Song Qi posted on Weibo to emphasize that the 16GB+1TB version of Realme GT Neo 5 is still invincible, and the price is 3499 yuan.This is currently the cheapest mobile phone with 1TB storage, and it is also very competitive in the same gear.

In terms of core configuration, Realme GT Neo5 uses a 6.74-inch 1.5K direct screen,The resolution is 2772×1240, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, rear 50 million main camera, 8 million ultra-wide-angle and 2 million microscope lenses, the main camera supports OIS optical image stabilization.

It is worth noting that there are two versions of Realme GT Neo5, one is 240W flash charge + 4600mAh, the other is 150W flash charge + 5000mAh, and there are three colors to choose from.The 1TB version mentioned above is a 240W fast charging version, and there is also a 150W fast charging version to choose from. The starting price is 2499 yuan (8GB+256GB).

So what would you choose between Realme GT Neo5 and Redmi K60?

