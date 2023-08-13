Redmi K60 Extreme Edition Introduces First-of-its-Kind PPP Beidou High-Precision Positioning

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition Introduces PPP Beidou High-Precision Positioning

In an announcement made by Lu Weibing, the Xiaomi Group revealed that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will be the first smartphone to support domestic PPP Beidou high-precision positioning. This new feature aims to significantly improve the device’s positioning capabilities.

The news has received positive feedback from netizens, who believe that this function will be particularly useful for navigation in heavily congested central business districts (CBDs) in first- and second-tier cities.

Many drivers can relate to the frustration of relying on mobile phone navigation only to be prompted to turn at the last minute, causing them to miss the desired intersection and leading to detours of several kilometers. This is mainly due to the current limitations of mobile phone positioning accuracy, which typically ranges between 5 to 10 meters. To achieve accurate lane-level navigation, an accuracy of up to 1 meter is required.

By supporting PPP Beidou high-precision positioning, the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition aims to address this issue. This technology relies on a network of base stations comprised of multiple reference stations, which continuously operate to produce high-precision satellite clocks and orbit correction signals.

Through the use of satellite signals or the internet, users of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will be able to obtain PPP data, enabling them to achieve decimeter-level positioning accuracy. Additionally, this high-precision service can be accessed within the designated service range, without being restricted by factors such as base station distance or the integrity and quality of differential data.

The Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, equipped with PPP Beidou high-precision positioning, will be available for purchase starting August 14th, offering an enhanced navigation experience for users.

