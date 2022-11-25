Not long ago, MediaTek has officially released the top flagship iterative product Dimensity 9200. It has launched a number of technologies in the world, and its performance is still in the first echelon.

It is worth noting that it is reported that the sub-flagship chip Dimensity 8200 will also debut. This is the replacement product of the Dimensity 8000/8100 series, a new generation of word-of-mouth God U.

According to the latest news, the new Dimensity 8200 will be launched in early December, with various configurations, such as curved screen, straight screen; 80W, 120W; 64-megapixel OIS main camera, etc. There are many types.

Among them, the configuration of 120W and straight screen is undoubtedly very similar to the usual configuration of Redmi.

Based on the previous revelations and Redmi product planning, it is not ruled out that the Redmi K60 standard version will be the first to debut and win the debut of the new God U.

It is understood that the Dimensity 8200 adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, and the main frequency of the CPU exceeds 3.0GHz. At the same time, it integrates some features of the Dimensity 9000 series flagship processor, such as AI and so on.

In terms of performance, the overall running score can reach 900,000, or even 1 million. The performance has already approached the performance of the Snapdragon 8 series. If it is used in the mid-range market and combined with the price advantage, it may kill the Snapdragon models.