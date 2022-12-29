On February 27th, Redmi K60 Pro was officially released. At the press conference, you can see that this phone has many highlights. The chip equipped with it is Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 with TSMC’s 4nm process, 2K Chinese screen, 5000mAh Large-capacity battery, 120W fast charge, 30W wireless charge. We have also used this phone for a while, let’s take a look at how it performs.

Exterior

Redmi K60 Pro offers four colors: Moyu, Qingxue, Youmang, and Champion Edition. This time, the K60Pro also adopts a new design language, which fully demonstrates the aesthetics of extreme speed. , forming a texture hedging, very layered, just like the seasoning in ordinary life, breaking the rules and full of sense of design.

What we got this time is the ink feather color scheme. Just like the name, the Kevlar texture on the back of the fuselage is dotted on both sides of the black outsole like wings. The overall sense of strength is full, and every part is also very delicate.

In addition, the deep curved design of the back cover makes the side frame reach 3.67mm, making the overall slimmer and sharper, and further improves the grip feeling. At the same time, the narrow black border of 2.42mm also makes this mobile phone more attractive in terms of appearance. Take it to the next level.

Screen

The Redmi K60 Pro uses a 2K flagship screen made in China, with a resolution of 3200*1440 and 526PPI. The diamond-like arrangement makes the display more delicate. It also supports 12bit color depth and can display up to 68.7 billion colors. The display is delicate and the transition is smooth.

Adjusted piece by piece at the factory, through color calibration, the standard color of the screen content is restored, JNCD≈0.24, Delta E≈0.20.

This screen supports true-color display. In addition, the front and rear dual proximity light sensors can achieve 360° light sensitivity, and realize automatic adjustment according to the change of front and rear ambient light in different scenes. It can be well adapted to the office, outdoor or Various color temperature environments such as coffee shops allow me to be in the most comfortable state whenever I watch the screen.

In terms of eye protection ability, Redmi K60 Pro also has a good performance, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming,While reducing screen flicker, it further reduces visual fatigue. I played games for two hours during my lunch break and did not feel dry eyes.

The classic eye protection and paper eye protection modes also give me more choices in daily use.

The screen of Redmi K60 Pro also supports Dolby Vision and Youku ZREAL frame sharing video format, which allows me to see more details when watching videos, and the brightness has also been improved. It can be seen from the screen that the dark places are black enough, and the bright The details are also well preserved, and there is no component that loses details due to overbrightness. Also with the support of Adaptive HDR and AI master image quality engine, the picture effect is further guaranteed.

performance

The Redmi K60 Pro is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 made by TSMC’s 4nm process, and adopts a 1+2+2+3 structure design. It has a super-large core Cortex X3, two A715, two A710 and three A510. The first-generation Snapdragon 8+ has a 35% increase in CPU performance and a 40% increase in energy efficiency.

Thanks to the Adreno GPU architecture, the CPU performance is increased by 25%, and the energy efficiency is increased by 45%. And both A715 and A510 retain 32bit compatibility, which reduces power consumption while improving performance, which is very significant in gaming experience.

In addition to performance improvement, heat dissipation is also very important to gamers. Redmi K60 Pro is equipped with a 5000mm? super-large-area VC core. Its heat dissipation system covers almost all heat-generating areas, and this also benefits from 6 locations with a total of 17 layers of high thermal conductivity graphite. and copper foil.

With the blessing of the second-generation stainless steel stamping VC, the weight is reduced by 20% while achieving stronger heat uniformity. According to the actual measurement, I played “Glory of the King” for two hours on the weekend, and the fuselage can also be maintained at about 33 degrees, and there is no obvious heating.

It can be seen that the running score of Redmi K60 Pro in AnTuTu also easily reached 1307998 points.

With the blessing of the berserk engine, the frame rate of the whole scene can be unlocked. In “Glory of the King”, the frame rate of the Redmi K60 Pro can be kept at around 120 frames. It reaches 119 frames, but it will return to 120 frames after a maximum of 1-2 seconds. It can be seen that it is very stable, which also allows me to perform combos more smoothly and maximize the overall experience.

“Yuan Shen” also has a good performance when running on Redmi K60 Pro. I adjusted the picture to a very high level and it can run smoothly. I played for more than 40 minutes in an office environment of about 18 degrees, and the picture did not freeze , the screen does not appear to reduce brightness.

From the measurement data, it can be found that the frame rate can be maintained at 60 frames stably, and the temperature of the mobile phone is also well controlled. When I played for 30 minutes, I tested it with a temperature gun, and the overall temperature was evenly distributed at 36. It can be seen that in terms of heat dissipation, the Redmi K60 Pro really has a strong effect.

Redmi K60 Pro has a 5000mAh large-capacity battery, combined with 120W fast charging, which brings a long battery life, and can also be fully charged quickly. Thanks to the self-developed surging P1 chip, it can be charged to 100% in 19 minutes after turning on the fast mode. 100%, and it can be fully charged in 21 minutes under constant temperature mode, so you can say goodbye to power anxiety.

The GaN charger that comes with the Redmi K60 Pro is 13% smaller and 17% lighter than the previous generation.

camera

The rear camera module of the Redmi K60 Pro is equipped with three lenses. The main camera is Sony’s 50-megapixel OIS camera IMX800, with a sensor size of 1/1.49 inches, a single pixel of 1 μm, and an aperture of f/1.88. It also supports Quad Bayer four-pixel integration The equivalent 2μm large fusion pixel reduces dark light noise, and it can be seen from the finished film that it can have better performance when shooting at night.

In addition, compared with the IMX766 with the same lens design, the outsole sensor with sinker design has a better field of view capture, and the field of view is expanded by 5°, so that it can capture more beautiful scenery. Similarly, the IMX800 also has a larger FWC, which can greatly increase the amount of light entering and effectively improve the glare problem compared with traditional lenses. OIS optical anti-shake technology can also offset shooting shake and improve the filming rate. Further prolong the exposure time to improve the purity of low-light images.

The wide-angle lens of 800W pixels and the macro of 200W pixels also have a good performance. When I was walking in the park at noon, I passed by an old house and saw that the stone lion was very special, so I recorded it. You can see it in the macro Under normal conditions, the overall picture can also be in a balanced state, the background blur is also very good, and the wide-angle also controls the distortion just right.

Judging from the film effect, the Redmi K60 Pro not only restores the colors of the real world very well, but also is outstanding in details. You can see the details of the dark part clearly visible from the picture, and every edge and corner of the highlight is not blurred. There will be cases of overexposure, and it is easy to shoot casually, and the film can be sent to social software without P pictures.

All of this is also benefited from the blessing of Xiaomi Imaging Brain 2.0, which makes the overall picture more harmonious and vivid. When riding at night, taking a picture of the road at random has a sense of sight.

In addition to the ordinary cameras mentioned above, the effect of the film camera this time is also retro style. I prefer the V-250 to the ordinary film filter. I feel that the overall picture taken by the 250 has a sense of hierarchy and is well controlled. The exposure makes the overall picture look deeper.

our opinion

Overall, the Redmi K60 Pro not only has excellent performance, image quality, and shooting capabilities, but also the 2K Chinese screen, 16GB of running memory, and 512GB of storage space are also the highlights of this phone. Thanks to MIUI14, the overall Redmi K60 Pro has excellent performance in both game control and office use.

Redmi K60 Pro also supports fingerprint recognition under the screen, and uses a speaker combination of 1012+1216, and supports Dolby Atmos sound effects with stereo dual speakers, and the signal is more stable under the arrangement of 360° surround antennas. The large-size 0809 X-axis linear motor that further upgrades the gaming experience, as well as the unique infrared remote control and other functions. Let a mobile phone play a role in all aspects of life, entertainment, work, etc.