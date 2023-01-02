Xiaomi’s Redmi K60 series flagship phones are on sale today, including Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60 Champion Edition models, starting at 2,499 yuan. Redmi officially announced the first sales report of the Redmi K60 series: sales exceeded 300,000 units in 5 minutes.

Redmi K60 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, supplemented by LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 flash memory, adopts 6.67-inch 3200×1440 CSOT C6 OLED flexible straight screen, diamond-like arrangement, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 12bit Color depth, DeltaE ≈ 0.3, JNCD ≈ 0.25, supports 16000-level dimming, front and rear dual light perception, peak brightness 1400nit, supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

In terms of imaging, the machine uses a 16MP OmniVision OV16A1Q on the front, and a rear 64MP main camera (OV64B40, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (OV08D10) + 2MP macro (OV02B10) triple camera, with 7 built-in film effect cameras.

In other respects, the Redmi K60 has a built-in 5500mAh battery, supports 67W fast charging, 100% charging in 50 minutes, and 30W wireless fast charging; the glass version is 8.59mm thick and weighs 204g, the plain leather version is 8.79mm thick and weighs 199g, and supports NFC, infrared Remote control, Bluetooth 5.3, X-axis linear motor, stereo dual speakers, with dual Hi-Res certification.

IT Home learned that the Redmi K60 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the storage is upgraded to LPDDR5X memory + UFS 4.0 flash memory (8+128GB is LPDDR5+UFS3.1), and it also has a 5000mm² stainless steel VC vapor chamber for heat dissipation.

In terms of display, the machine uses a 6.67-inch 3200×1440 CSOT C6 OLED flexible straight screen, diamond-like arrangement, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 12bit color depth, DeltaE ≈ 0.3, JNCD ≈ 0.25, and supports 16000-level dimming , front and rear dual light sensors, peak brightness 1400nit, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The machine has a 16MP front OV16A1Q, a rear 50MP main camera is the Sony IMX800, supplemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle (OV08D10) + 2MP macro (OV02B10) triple camera.

In other respects, the machine has a built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 120W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging, 100% charging in 19 minutes, supports NFC, infrared remote control, Bluetooth 5.3, is equipped with AAC 0809 X-axis linear motor, 1012+1216 stereo dual speakers , passed dual Hi-Res certification, pre-installed MIUI 14 system.