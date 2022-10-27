Home Business Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high
Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high

Today’s news, Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group China, said when interacting with netizens,The Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition debuted with a handsome 210W fairy second charge, and the cost was very high, but it was hard work.

Previously in 2021, Xiaomi demonstrated 200W wired fast charging technology.It only takes 8 minutes to charge to 100%, bringing wired charging into the 10-minute era.

The 210W fairy second charge launched by the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition this time should be upgraded from last year’s 200W flash charge, and it is expected to be able to charge to 100% within 10 minutes.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high

Although the power has been increased to more than 200W, there is no need to worry about safety. Officials said that the new fast charging technology involves up to 40 safety and active protection measures from the charger side to the motherboard and battery side. These protection measures are mainly from the four dimensions of charging temperature, charging voltage and charging current, including the entire charging protocol. Azimuth protection to ensure safety.

It is worth noting that the 210W flash charge is only available in the Discovery version, and the fast charge powers of the other two versions are 67W and 120W respectively.

The aircraft will be officially released at 7 pm today.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuts with 210W flash charge Lu Weibing: the cost is very high

