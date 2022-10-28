New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





“Adhering to the popularization of high-end products and the quality of mass products” has always been Redmi’s mission and goal, and this sentence is reflected in many of Redmi’s products. Today in the second half of 2022, Redmi officially launched the “Experience Little King Kong” Redmi Note 12 series, and by decentralizing more new technologies, the general public can enjoy a flagship-level user experience.

Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition

High-brush, large-screen and long battery life are the traditional advantages of the Note series, but Redmi does not want to stop there. In the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, by adding 200 million pixel ultra-clear images, a new 210W fast charge and OLED flexible straight screen, Redmi has once again raised the standard of mid-range products, turning the former flagship exclusive into today’s popular standard Match, pay tribute to the “spirit of exploration”.

The Note series also has flagship images

“No image for a thousand yuan” used to be the inherent cognition of the industry and many consumers, but in Redmi’s view, this inherent cognition does not conform to Redmi’s brand values. Before the product was released, Lu Weibing, general manager of the Redmi brand, said on social media that Note is a rewriter of the thousand-yuan standard, a translator of user demands, and a spur to inaction by friends and businessmen. This time, Redmi chose to work on the image level to improve the shooting experience of mid-range products.

The Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition adopts a rear three-camera design

An excellent imaging system can help every user achieve “freedom of photography”, that is, they can record the pictures they want in any scene. To this end, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition chooses to improve “optics” and “algorithms” to make images carefully.

A powerful image sensor is the cornerstone of a good experience. The main camera of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuted with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor. This sensor has a 1/1.4-inch outsole and a single pixel of 0.56μm. In the process of daily shooting, we can output a photo with full color and a single pixel of 2.24μm by means of 16-in-1 pixels, or we can output a 5000 image with rich details and balanced image quality by means of four-in-one pixel method. Megapixel photos.

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition

Judging from the proofs, the samples of the Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition are very pure, and can also get a good look and feel under complex light. This is also due to the 7P lens used in the Note 12 Discovery Edition. By adding ALD ultra-low reflection coating technology, the reflectivity of the lens can also be effectively reduced, improving the purity of samples under complex light such as night scenes and backlighting.

Powerful hardware can lay a solid foundation for a good shooting experience, while software algorithms can further enhance the user’s freedom of shooting. To this end, the Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition introduces the “Xiaomi Image Brain”, which further improves the imaging speed and preview speed. It is “fast” when reflected in the actual use process. The moment the shutter is pressed, the phone can complete the photo. shooting.

In addition to improving the imaging capabilities from the two levels of optics and algorithms, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition also further improves the playability and fun of the camera by introducing a film camera.

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition (Film Simulation)

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition (Film Simulation)

Shot with Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition (Film Simulation)

We love film cameras, not only because of the textures brought by the reel wrench and mechanical shutter, but also because of the variety of distinctive colors and unique artistic aesthetics that stylized film provides. This time, the Note 12 Discovery Edition chose to use technology to bring film to this Note 12 Discovery Edition, through five different film cameras KC64, V-250, H-400, KP160, FC400, and around the film Features, restore film texture from color, grain, and vignetting.



Redmi specially customized the film frame

Of course, this is not enough. Redmi has also specially designed an exclusive film frame for the film function, so that every shooting can become its own work.

Wonderful new experience brought by “210W”

Long-term and stable user experience also requires long-lasting battery life. At present, fast charging should be the fastest progress in the smartphone industry in recent years. Redmi not only continues to lead the industry in charging efficiency, but also promotes industry progress by popularizing fast charging.

Redmi Note12 Exploration Edition supports 210W Immortal Second Charge Exploration Edition

Last year, Redmi “played a lot” in the field of fast charging, and launched the 120W fairy second charging on the Note11 Pro+. This year, Redmi also further challenged the limits on this Discovery Edition model, bringing the 210W Magical Second Charge Discovery Edition to the Note 12 Discovery Edition, which can fully charge the battery in just nine minutes and shorten the charging time to single digits.

Note12 Discovery Edition charging curve

Increasing the charging power to 210W is also a great test for mobile phones. For this reason, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition adopts a super-100W fast charging architecture composed of 3 high-efficiency charging chips to achieve three-way shunt. The input layer can provide a current of 20V/10.5A, which is then stepped down to 10V/7A by three charging chips, and then combined to 10V/21A. Finally, the voltage of each cell is divided by the dual-cell voltage. The current is 5V/21A, which in turn achieves a charging power of 210W (5V/21A×2).

High-power fast charging can provide faster charging speed, but it also puts forward a more severe test for the design of the whole machine. First of all, high-power fast charging will also bring high heat, and the solution chosen by Redmi this time is a “three-chip design”. The total power of the three charging chips is as high as 300W, leaving enough performance redundancy to avoid full-load heat generation. . At the same time, the three charging chips also adopt a decentralized layout design, two on the main board and one on the sub-board, which further reduces the impact of chip heat. Inside the fuselage, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition also covers the charging chip with a new graphene phase-change vapor chamber to further reduce the heat generation of the charging chip.

The maximum temperature of the back panel of the Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition during charging is 38.9°C

According to the actual measurement results, during the charging process of the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, the maximum temperature of the back panel of the whole machine is 38.9 ℃, and it can be seen from the heat map that the temperature of the whole machine is quite uniform, and it will not feel hot to the touch. The temperature is within the controllable range.

210W fast charging not only depends on a more powerful fast charging circuit, but also requires a full-link upgrade of the charging head, data cable and battery. The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition uses a new 10C battery, and the electrolyte, diaphragm, positive and negative materials inside the battery have been fully upgraded, so that the whole machine has a stronger charge and discharge capacity. In addition, the standard data cable of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition adopts a custom specification of 10.5A, and the co-current capability of the internal core wire is increased by 75%, which is enough to meet the high power demand of 210W. At the same time, the standard charging head of the Note 12 Explorer Edition also adopts a dual GaN design, which reduces the volume of the charging head by introducing new materials.

Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition is equipped with dual GaN design 210W charging head

Through actual measurement, it takes less than 10 minutes to charge the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition from 1% to 100%. This is a short period of time for the student party to take a break from get out of class, and it is also a time for office workers to simply wash up in the morning. Now, it can also make the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition change from low battery to “full blood”, so that the phone is in the best condition.

A more comprehensive “Little King Kong”

The Note series has always been the trump card of Redmi, and the Note, known as the “Little King Kong”, has also provided a leapfrog experience by carrying flagship hardware in the process of previous iterations.

The Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition uses a 6.67-inch flexible straight screen

“Screen” is the core of daily experience. This time, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition uses a 6.67-inch flexible straight screen. In terms of hardware specifications, this screen is arranged in a diamond-like arrangement, and the excitation brightness can reach 900 nits. The screen also supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 160 million-level dimming, 10bit color depth, 100% P3 color gamut, hardware-level low blue light, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and a series of advantageous features.

It is worth mentioning that the screen used in the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition comes from the three major domestic screen suppliers: Huaxing, Tianma and Visionox, and the display effect is controlled at the same level, which also allows us to see that Redmi is indeed It is using practical actions to promote the rise of domestic screens.

The Redmi Note 12 series, known as “Experience Little King Kong”, also has good performance. This year, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition debuted the Dimensity 1080 chip, which achieved a balance between performance and power consumption through higher energy efficiency.

Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition equipped with Dimensity 1080

The Dimensity 1080 adopts TSMC’s 6nm process and has two A78 cores and six A55 cores inside. In the process of daily use, this chip of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is enough to handle rich scenarios and run some mainstream mobile games. Not a problem.

Redmi Note12 Discovery Edition scored 500,000 points

After actual measurement, the Redmi Note 12 Exploratory Edition on the AnTuTu platform achieved a score of 500,000 points, and when running “Honor of Kings”, the Note 12 Exploratory Edition can also achieve a fairly stable frame rate performance. The most important thing is, Thanks to the better energy efficiency of the Dimensity 1080 and the powerful cooling system inside the fuselage, the temperature of the whole machine is quite well controlled when running games, and there is no hot phenomenon.

Multi-function NFC, infrared remote control, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. are also retained in the Note12 Discovery Edition

The more comprehensive “Little King Kong” also pays attention to detail. In addition to the classic X-axis linear motor and dual speakers, “Little King Kong standard” such as multi-function NFC, infrared remote control, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc., are also retained in the Note 12 Discovery Edition.

write at the end

The Note series is the main sales force of Redmi, and it is also the basic disk of Redmi. Every year, we can see that Redmi puts the flagship experience and the price-performance ratio beyond expectations into the Note series, making the Redmi Note even more interesting.

This year, Redmi chose to upgrade the most frequently used functions on the Note series, such as imaging, fast charging and screen, and popularized the flagship experience to the public through the 200 million pixel imaging system, 210W fairy second charging and OLED flagship flexible straight screen. , while retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared, NFC and the classic “Little King Kong quality”, making the experience of mid-range models leapfrog again. In the face of the upcoming “Double Eleven”, the Redmi Note 12 series will undoubtedly become a quite competitive product.



