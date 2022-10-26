New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

Tomorrow is the new product launch of the Redmi Note 12 series. According to Xiaomi’s official warm-up, Xiaomi will release eight new products at this launch. The following is a simple summary for everyone. At present, most of these new products are already on the shelves, and you can make an appointment directly.

Redmi Note 12

The first is the protagonist of this conference – the Redmi Note12 series. This time the Redmi Note 12 series has a total of 4 versions, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 210W version.

Four models are the world‘s first MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, some models are equipped with Sony 766 and Samsung 200 million pixels, and the power has three specifications of 67W, 120W and 210W.

Now the Redmi Note12 series has been launched, and now you can enjoy a 198 yuan gift package for one yuan reservation.

Redmi Tablet

The Redmi tablet has been put on the shelves abroad, and the specific parameters have been very clear. The Redmi Pad will use a 10.61-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2000×1200, support a 90Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 400nits.

Its processor is MediaTek G99, which was released in May this year and is based on TSMC’s 6nm process. It is equipped with 2 Cortex-A76 cores with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz and 6 CortexA-55 cores with a maximum frequency of 2GHz. , GPU is Mali-G57MC2.

The front 8-megapixel lens, the rear lens is also 8-megapixel, the battery capacity is 8000mAh, it supports 18/22.5W charger, it is equipped with Dolby four speakers and an integrated metal molding body, the weight is 445g, and the thickness is 7.05mm.

The domestic price may start at 1099 yuan. The tablet is now available for pre-order.

Redmi giant screen TV

Redmi can be regarded as a pioneer in the popularization of large-screen TVs, and TVs around 100 inches have always been very cost-effective.

Mi Notebook Air 13

The Mi Notebook Air 13 supports 180° opening and closing, which is very light and thin.

In addition, there are eight new products such as Mijia Heating, Mijia Projector, Redmi Notebook and Washing Machine. Which one do you like?



