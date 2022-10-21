Home Business Redmi Note 12 released this month claims to be the biggest upgrade in history – Xiaomi Xiaomi
Redmi Note 12 released this month claims to be the biggest upgrade in history – Xiaomi Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 released this month claims to be the biggest upgrade in history – Xiaomi Xiaomi

Today, Redmi mobile phone officially announced,A new generation of “Experience Little King Kong” Note 12 will be launched this month.According to the official introduction,Note 12 will be the biggest upgrade in the history of the Note series. Not only does it have two world premiere new technologies, but it also has the slogan of “making high-end products popular”.

From this point of view, the Redmi Note 12 series will bring users quite good performance.

From what is known so far,Redmi Note 12 series will be equipped with Dimensity 1080 chip, focusing on fast charging and videohas a rear 50-megapixel module, and the sensor size is about 1/1.5 inch, which is TOP-level in the same gear.

In addition, the series will use a mid-mounted punch-hole screen with a resolution of FHD+, and the quality should not disappoint.

In terms of price, the price of Redmi Note 12 should be between 1000-1500 yuan, while the price of Redmi Note 12 Pro should be between 1500-2000 yuan.

At the same time, in terms of time,After the release of the Redmi Note 12 series, it will be followed by the annual Double 11. Not surprisingly, it will become the hottest model during this year’s Double 11.

